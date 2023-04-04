Baseball: Marengo’s Caden Vogt stikes out 18 in KRC win over Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG – Marengo’s defensive players have come to expect slow work days when lefthander Caden Vogt is on the mound.
Normally, when Vogt is doing his thing, the most action the other Indians see in the field is tossing it around the horn after the senior has whiffed another opponent.
Vogt was on top of his game Monday, striking out 18 Johnsburg hitters and allowing one hit as Marengo defeated the Skyhawks 5-0 in their Kishwaukee River Conference opener at Hiller Park.
“It’s usually calm when he pitches,” first baseman Andrew Johnson said. “There’s not a lot of balls put into play.”
The Marengo ace battled through some early rain sprinkles and a muddy mound to pitch masterfully, throwing 98 pitches, 66 of which were strikes. He walked two, hit one, and the Skyhawks only put four balls into play, one hit and three ground balls.
Johnsburg ace Ian Boal, who is Vogt’s summer teammate with the GBR Rays, hit a ground ball up the middle for the Skyhawks’ only hit. Those two will be teammates at McHenry County College next season.
“I had the whole arsenal – fastball, curveball, slider and changeup [working],” Vogt said. “It feels good. The defense doesn’t have to do anything. [Ian] is good. He’s a pitcher only, but he got a hit unfortunately.”
The 18 strikeouts tied Vogt’s career-best, which he recorded against Woodstock North last season.
Indians coach Nick Naranjo liked the way Vogt dealt with less-than-ideal conditions. The slight rain stopped after the third inning, but the mound still was tacky.
“We talked about controlling what he can control. You can’t control the weather or the mound, but he threw the ball really well, commanded three pitches today,” Naranjo said. “When he throws strikes and commands the zone the way he did, they have to come to him. That’s what we focus on.”
Marengo (3-3, 1-0 KRC) jumped out in front with two runs in the first when Quinn Lechner and Vogt each worked Boal for a walk. Johnson then singled to left-center field to drive them in.
“I came up, two strikes, just trying to put the ball in play,” Johnson said. “We’re both throwing our ace, so getting the first lead was pretty big for us.”
Naranjo lauded Lechner and Vogt for their patience in those at-bats.
“We knew Ian throws the ball extremely well and getting to him early was a huge plus, and we could let Caden throw his game,” Naranjo said. “Getting deep into counts and continuing to battle and get into the pitch count the way we did and come out on top in that first inning was something we were trying to strive for.”
Johnsburg’s Jake Metze was hit by a pitch and stole second in the fourth. Boal struck out, but reached on a throwing error on the third strike and then stole second. But Vogt stranded them by striking out the next batter.
Those were the only Skyhawks (0-4, 0-1) to get past first base. Boal struck out seven batters, walked five and allowed two hits in 4 1/3 innings.
“[Vogt] pitched very well. He was around the strike zone all day,” Skyhawks coach Mark Landvick said. “Everybody in the dugout was giving each other a hard time, ‘He’s throwing first-pitch fastballs. Go up and hit.’ Guys were freezing. His fastball, put bat on ball and good things happen.
“The thing Marengo did was put bat on ball. That’s always going to help you. That’s what a good team does. They find ways to score. They put the ball in play. We didn’t put the ball in play at all. That’s our problem, we’re averaging 10 strikeouts a game as a team. You’re not going to score a lot of runs doing that.”
Marengo 5, Johnsburg 0
Marengo 200 120 0 – 5 5 1
Johnsburg 000 000 0 – 0 1 2
WP: Caden Vogt, 1-1 (7IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 17K). LP: Ian Boal (4.1IP, 2H, 5R, 5ER, 5BB, 7K).
Top hitters–Marengo: Vogt 1-3 (2R), Andrew Johnson 2-4 (3RBIs), David Lopez 1-4 (RBI).