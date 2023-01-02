Cubs radio announcers Pat Hughes, Ron Coomer to serve as guest speakers at Johnsburg Oldtimers Club banquet

The Johnsburg Oldtimers Club missed on two chances to hold its 45th Annual Hit and Run Baseball Banquet.
The club, which started its event in 1979, will not strike out. The banquet is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 23 at the Johnsburg Community Club, with Cubs radio announcers Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer as the featured guest speakers.
One highlight of the banquet will be the announcement of the club’s $4,000 scholarship winner. A Johnsburg High School senior is selected for that honor each year.
The club wants people to know its big event of the year is coming back. The COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be canceled in 2021 and 2022.
“When you’re out of sight, out of mind, you’re forgotten,” club president Rick Wakitsch said.
Wayne Messmer, the former long-time P.A. announcer for the Cubs, will return as the emcee for the event, a spot he has held for 20-plus years.
Through the years, the Johnsburg Oldtimers Club has given more than $250,000 in scholarships and donations. Aside from the big scholarship each year, the club donates to local little league, softball, soccer and football leagues.
There will be about 50 tickets available to the public for the banquet. Tickets are $70. Currently, the invitation list is at about 240 people and 300 is considered capacity for the community club.
The dinner is followed by an auction and raffles for memorabilia, then the presentation of the scholarship and then the speaking portion of the program.
At around 8 p.m., the formal portion ends, but attendees can speak with guests and get autographs and pictures.
Hughes has been the Cubs radio voice since 1996 and was just voted recipient of the 2023 Ford Frick Award for major contributions to baseball through broadcasting.
Coomer grew up in the Chicago suburbs and played with Minnesota, the Cubs, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. He has been Hughes’ broadcast partner since 2013.
For more information, view the club’s Facebook page on contact the club at johnsburgoldtimersclob1976@gmail.com.