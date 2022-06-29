2022 Northwest Herald Baseball Player of the Year: Richmond-Burton’s Hayden Christiansen

The bar was set high for Richmond-Burton senior Hayden Christiansen after a terrific junior season.
Christiansen hit .505 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs, along with a .580 on-base percentage, last season to help the Rockets to a Class 2A regional championship and a 25-6 record.
Yet almost everything was better this spring for Christiansen. The Xavier-bound catcher-outfielder hit .553 with 12 homers, 50 RBIs and an OBP of .643, and R-B had its best season in school history with a 32-6 record and second-place finish in the Class 2A State Tournament.
For his efforts, Christiansen is a repeat winner as the Northwest Herald Baseball Player of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Huntley’s Brayden Bakes and McHenry’s Kyle Kaempf, who both made the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Team, also were considered.
Christiansen, who was R-B’s catcher as a freshman, wound up with 63 hits, 31 of which went for extra bases. He only committed three errors.
Christiansen also is the first area player to repeat as Baseball Player of the Year since 1990 when Woodstock’s Joel Bosman won it for a third consecutive year. They are the only two repeat winners ever.
Christiansen had some arm soreness later in the season and was used in the outfield, with Ethan Schoeps taking over behind the plate. From the Rockford Rivets Supersectional on, Christiansen was back behind the plate.
Christiansen answers some questions about the season and R-B’s magical ride with Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.
What will you remember most about Richmond-Burton’s season?
Christiansen: I will forever remember our sectional semifinal win against Rockford Christian. They were a good team with a lot of energy that almost took us out of the game. However, we pulled out the win as the away team in extra innings after we banded together a few hits and got the runs across the plate. That win was one of the best feelings I’ve ever experienced while playing the game of baseball.
What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?
Christiansen: I’ve always thought I would be good at football. I played a lot when I was younger, but put it aside after I wanted to seriously pursue baseball. The roughness of the game really stood out to me as something I would want to experience. The deep runs the R-B football team made in the state playoffs makes everyone want to be a part of it.
What’s a line or two from baseball movies that you quote with your teammates?
Christiansen: A huge line I use is “clear the mechanism” from “For Love Of The Game.” It is extremely easy to tell someone to let something go and move on. Until someone experiences it for themselves, they will never know the meaning of “clear the mechanism.” The line means to relax, clear your head, and move on.
What goes through your mind when you step into the batter’s box?
Christiansen: As I walk up, I always check the positioning of the fielders to see if they are shifted somewhere or are just out of position. Then, I usually attempt to put the ball in that hole the fielder makes. But I always think about the pitch sequence the pitcher tends to use and adjust to offspeed pitches.
What area pitcher gave you the most trouble this season?
Christiansen: There were a few pitchers from Marengo that totally shut me down for a game. It was a combination of consistent breaking balls and a few dotted fastballs that flustered me in the box.
Is there any significance to wearing No. 6?
Christiansen: Yes, even though I am an Illinois native I am a St. Louis Cardinals fan. One of my idols growing up was Stan Musial. His story really influenced me to be the baseball player I am today. The kind of attitude and athletic standards he held himself to were incredible. I try to emulate him every time I throw my jersey and spikes on.
Which major league catchers do you really like to watch?
Christiansen: Yadier Molina and Salvador Perez are two great catchers that define the mechanics of catching. Watching them work their magic behind the dish is like no other. Their style isn’t different, it is just the way they carry out the art of catching. It’s a rare occasion if either one of them makes an error; and if they do they always hold themselves accountable.
If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?
Christiansen: 110% Babe Ruth. I want to see the way his swing mechanics worked so well. Everyone who knows anything about the game of baseball knows that he had insane hitting stats that topple anyone else’s. I want to go through a bunch of questions about his mindset and swing.
What do you hope people say about you when you are not around?
Christiansen: I hope people will remember me by my outgoing personality. I try to be as animated as possible while playing. Baseball has been called “boring to watch” by many people. I like to spice it up by being as goofy as I can be on the field to change up the flow a little bit. This creates a fun energy in the dugout that everyone just seems to pick up on. I like to believe it makes the game more enjoyable for the fans to watch and brings the team closer together.
Which of your teammates really inspires you?
Christiansen: Ethan Fischer was one of the most inspirational teammates I’ve ever played with. His role at the beginning of the season was penciled in as a pitcher only. Towards the end of the year, he tore his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and would need Tommy John surgery if he ever wanted to throw again. It severely hurt our pitching staff. Fischer found himself in the DH spot battling for more at bats to contribute to the team. After switching roles, he found himself “clutching up” multiple times in big spots [making several big hits]. I hope people saw the transformation he made and understand how hard he worked to achieve his success.
What song or artist shows up in your playlists that would surprise people?
Christiansen: I honestly have no shame in saying I enjoy some hispanic rap. The artist “Ozuna” always gets me ready for games.
What professional sports team has the best uniform?
Christiansen: The Houston Astros’ “Space City” Nike Connect uniforms caught my eye from the beginning. They have the best uniforms, by far.