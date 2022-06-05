Baseball: Richmond-Burton falls to Joliet Catholic in IHSA Class 2A title game

PEORIA – Richmond-Burton shortstop Connor Wallace stood on the concourse at Dozer Park, the eyeblack on his cheeks smeared by tears, yet his heart full for what his team accomplished.
The Rockets achieved their goal of playing to the final day of the season, although the outcome of Saturday night’s Class 2A state championship, a 12-3 loss to Joliet Catholic, was not what they wanted.
" I had a great time, this is the best group of guys I’ve been around my entire life,” Wallace said. “I’m going to love them until the day I die and I’m so proud of where we got to.
“We played a really good team today. It doesn’t matter, I’m happy that we got here. This is what we dream about. I’m proud of these guys and thankful for every moment I’ve had with them.”
R-B (32-6) got off to a solid start against the Hilltoppers (26-10) with three hits and two runs in the first inning. The Rockets held a 3-2 lead after three innings after center fielder Jason Miller’s diving, run-saving catch to end the third.
Things took a wrong turn with two outs in the fourth for R-B. Joliet Catholic ripped five consecutive hits, the last of which was Jackson Cullen’s three-run homer. The Hilltoppers, who won their fourth baseball state title in school history, added four more in the fifth.
R-B starter Kaden Neuman, who had been so tough in two previous postseason starts, wore down and finished with 99 pitches in 4 1/3 innings. Rockets coach Mike Giese gave the credit to Joliet Catholic’s hitters.
“Kaden pitched well, but they just grinded every at-bat,” Giese said. “There was no easy inning. They don’t go down on three pitches, they just grind, grind, grind and we just didn’t have enough bullets in our arms to maintain it.
“We didn’t quit, we played seven frames, we brought them in and let’s play seven frames and it defines our kids. They don’t quit.”
In the sixth, third baseman Nick Falasca fielded a hard ground ball and turned a 5-3 double play that meant the Rockets would take Joliet Catholic a full game.
Hilltoppers coach Jared Voss credited R-B with putting his team under some pressure early.
“For the whole playoffs, we’ve been mostly getting ahead and playing a little bit with a lead,” said Voss, whose team allowed three postseason runs prior to the state semifinals. “This was the first time somebody came out and really threw some punches at us early.
“And really, before that (fourth) inning, usually you see the coaches rally the kids. I saw (catcher) Ryan Louthan pull everybody off the field and there were no coaches. He just said, ‘Hey, it’s time to go.’”
Joliet Catholic ripped nine of its 13 hits in the fourth and fifth.
“Our mantra for the whole playoffs that however you go down, it’s not going to define who you are,” Giese said. “Our message to the kids is everything they’ve done to get here, this tournament is a reward for that. Showing up to practices, staying extra, taking extra swings, doing the right things in school, all the little things that go into making this team so great.”
R-B set the school record for victories and made the state semifinals for the first time in school history, which was its goal all season.
“It was a really fun experience for us as a team to come here and play,” said second baseman Joseph Mrowiec, who pitched a gem in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Maroa-Forsyth. “It’s the first time baseball made it this far. It’s really an honor to be a part of this team. Obviously they could hit the ball, they had some good pitching too. It was a great experience, but not the outcome we wanted.”
R-B catcher Hayden Christiansen, who will play at Xavier next year, had a hit and scored in the first inning. Ethan Schoeps’ RBI single drove him in. Christiansen had an RBI single to score Ethan Fischer, who had doubled, in the second inning.
But that was all the Rockets could get off of Joliet Catholic.
“This is the dream of any high school kid, you want to get to the final two and be down to the last out,” Christiansen said. “Some guys have to be proud that we did what we could to get here and we did what we could in this game, right?
“We got beat in the (batters’) box, that’s what happened. I’m very, very proud of all the guys, all the extra work we put in to get to this moment. We really earned being here.”