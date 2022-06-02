Baseball: McHenry holds off Hononegah in 4A Jacobs Sectional

ALGONQUIN – Patience at the plate and sure hands in the field often lead to success in baseball.
McHenry displayed both against Hononegah, as walks and fielding errors helped the Warriors build an eight-run cushion.
McHenry’s one inning of wildness cut into that lead and made things interesting, but the Warriors held on for an 8-5 victory Wednesday in their Class 4A Jacobs Sectional.
McHenry (28-8) advances to the sectional championship for the first time in Brian Rockweiler’s 15 seasons as coach. Huntley and Jacobs will meet in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal for the right to face McHenry for the title.
“Coming into this game, we knew if we didn’t beat ourselves, we were going to be a very tough team to beat,” Warriors pitcher-shortstop Kyle Kaempf said. “We knew they wouldn’t try to beat themselves either. We weren’t expecting them to make those mistakes, but we’ve capitalized on them all year. We just played solid defense, and everyone made good plays out there. We were focused and ready and knew what it took.”
Kaempf led off the game with a double and scored on Ricky Powell’s groundout. The Warriors scored three more in the third on four walks and a throwing error. They made it 8-0 with two more runs in each the fourth and fifth.
Kaempf had six strikeouts and had not allowed a hit going into the fifth, but he struggled with control, starting the inning with three walks.
“I couldn’t tell [what was wrong],” Kaempf said. “Usually when I get a little tired I’m able to compete in the zone. But at the end there I couldn’t find it. It was coming off my finger weird. I haven’t had that feeling in a long time. I’m glad the way Ricky came in and shut it down for me. That was real nice.”
Powell came in and walked two with the bases loaded before ending the inning with an 8-4 lead.
“Ricky came in in a really tough spot,” Rockweiler said. “We warmed him up the inning before because he’s in the lineup, so it’s hard to get him loose. And then we put him in, first and third and a 2-0 count. then he found it and got us out of that inning and did a great job the last two innings.”
Powell worked a perfect sixth and could have done the same in the seventh except for McHenry’s lone error. Hononegah (22-4) scored on Austin Dresser’s double with two outs before Powell ended the game with a pop-up.
“My fastball felt good out of the hand, but I was just kind of yanking it from the start,” Powell said. “It felt tight on my fingers. I kind of got it figured out later.
“[The last two innings] felt really good. My changeup was coming out of my hand well. That was a pitch that helped me shut it down, and my fastball on the outer half.”
Rockweiler thought No. 9 hitter Logan Wirtz’s fifth-inning at-bat was huge. Wirtz fouled off three pitches before hitting a hard ground ball down the third-base line for an RBI double. He then scored on Kaempf’s single to make it 8-0.
“We took advantage of a couple mistakes and had some good at-bats, drawing walks,” Rockweiler said. “We had some good approaches at the plate.
“That double by Logan down the line was huge, that was with two strikes. If he doesn’t get that, we don’t score two that inning and it’s probably a whole different game. That was one of the biggest at-bats of the game.”
Hononegah coach Matt Simpson, whose team was fourth in the Class 4A State Tournament last season, was proud that his team kept battling after so many early struggles.
“Our kids fought like heck,” Simpson said. “To be honest, I would have never thought that we’d have brought the tying run to the plate in that game the way things were going. They kept their heads up and kept plugging away. We got their starter out, made a little noise there but came up a little bit short.
“We did some uncharacteristic things we normally don’t do with walking guys and booting the ball around a little bit. We found a way to battle back and make a game of it. I’m proud of the guys for that. That’s why baseball is so hard. It’s not necessarily easy to field balls consistently and throw strikes consistently. That’s what makes it so hard to survive and advance in the state series.”
Class 4A Jacobs Sectional
McHenry 8, Hononegah 5
McHenry 103 220 0 – 8 6 1
Hononegah 000 040 1 – 5 3 3
WP: Kyle Kaempf (4.1IP, 4R, 4ER, 7BB, 6K). LP: Bryce Goodwine (2IP, 4R, 2ER, 5BB, 1K).
Top hitters–McHenry: Kaempf 2-4 (RBI, R), Ricky Powell 1-3 (3RBIs), Logan Wirtz 1-4 (2B, RBI, R). Hononegah: Dylan Sayles 1-4 (RBI, R), Austin Dresser 1-4 (2B, RBI).