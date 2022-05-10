Baseball notes: McHenry’s pitching proving as tough as its hitting

Few teams anywhere in the state could match the roll McHenry has been on over the past month.
Since the Warriors dropped their two-game series against Fox Valley Conference-leading Huntley – in games they lost by two runs and three runs, respectively – they have been almost unstoppable.
McHenry scores almost at will, averaging 8.6 runs a game for the season, and the pitching staff also has been hot, allowing 2.6 runs a game over the last 12 games.
The Warriors (19-5, 12-3) still need some help to catch Huntley (20-4, 13-2) in the FVC, but they have made it close by winning 11 consecutive league games, and 17 of their last 18 games overall.
“We have been playing really well,” Warriors coach Brian Rockweiler said. “We have some really good pitchers in Lleyton Grucich, Kyle Kaempf, Ricky Powell, Gavin Micklinghoff, Cole Kersten and others. (Pitching) coach (Zach) Badgley is a big part of our pitchers being successful. He takes a lot of pride in working with them.”
Badgley played at McHenry and pitched at Northern Illinois University. He returned to McHenry after college and has been a vital part of Rockweiler’s staff, one that has cranked out Bobby Miller, Michael Lasiewicz, Joe Kaminski and other quality pitchers.
“(Badgley) talks about our history a ton,” Rockweiler said. “We also have had a lot of successful pitchers both in high school and in college. One of the biggest keys is probably them all just throwing strikes and trusting their defense behind them.”
McHenry’s lone loss since it played Huntley came in a 3-2 setback against Grant on April 23.
Grubich, a senior lefthander who has not yet decided on a college, is 4-2 with 35 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings with a 1.61 ERA. Kaempf, who is signed with NCAA Division II Missouri Southern, has 20 1/3 innings pitched with a 2-0 record, two saves, 34 strikeouts and a 1.34 ERA.
“Lleyton has been fantastic all year,” Rockweiler said. “He wants the ball every fifth day. I think he has been really good this year at not letting a bad pitch, a bad play behind him, bad call, get to him.
“In the past, that kind of thing might have snowballed and turned into a big inning for the opponent. This year he has matured and has done a great job focusing on the current pitch and forgetting about the last pitch.”
Kaempf also has been been a big contributor as shortstop and leadoff hitter in the lineup.
“Kyle is just a competitor,” Rockweiler said. “Kyle is our leader. No one is more competitive than him. He has always been capable and shown flashes of being this good.
“I think last year with football, basketball and baseball being back-to-back-to back affected Kyle. This year with everything being back to normal has really helped him. He is fresh and healthy. With his competitive nature he is just being the Kyle we thought he was.”
Warming up: Crystal Lake Central had been one of the hotter FVC teams until it ran into McHenry on Saturday and Monday. The Tigers won eight of their 10 games, and seven FVC games in a row, previous to that series.
“We’ve had great senior leadership, especially from Jake Larson, who has been a key bullpen piece,” Tigers coach Andy Deain said. “We’re consistently making the routine plays and taking care of little things. We’ve had some timely and clutch hitting from Braydon Gibour, Brent Blitek, Ryan Kempf and Jaden Obaldo.”
Deain said Tommy Korn put together three quality starts and Joey Scaravelle had three saves and two holds during that stretch.
“We were down, 7-3, in the seventh against Dundee-Crown and came back to win,” Deain said. “That comeback win sparked our run and belief that we always have a chance.”
Crazy series: Jacobs and Hampshire could barely score at all Saturday, then could not stop each other from scoring Monday.
Joey Fiorenza’s double in the 14th inning gave Jacobs a 1-0 walk-off win on Saturday. On Monday, the two slugged it out in a 14-12 Jacobs’ win.
Heavily armed: Huntley’s pitching staff has allowed an opponent double-digit runs only once this season, a 12-11 loss to Waubonsie Valley.
Red Raiders’ pitchers have combined to throw seven shutouts for the season and allow 2.7 runs per game. Huntley’s run differential of 129 is ahead of McHenry’s 118.
Streak stopped: Richmond-Burton went the entire month of April without losing a game. The Rockets started a 17-game winning streak on their trip to Alabama and saw it end last week in a 6-5 loss to Prairie Ridge.
R-B took another loss on Saturday, 10-0, to McHenry. Still, the Rockets are an offensive force that has scored 280 runs and is the top seed on its side of the Class 2A Stillman Valley Sectional.
Boal’s no-no: Johnsburg junior lefty Ian Boal, who started the season with a 17-strikeout performance against Elmwood Park, fired a no-hitter against Woodstock North last Wednesday.
Boal struck out 11 and walked two, finishing the 2-0 victory with 95 pitches. Blake Herrmann was tough for the Thunder, throwing six innings, striking out four and allowing two earned runs.
Giant wins: Alden-Hebron had one of its best weeks of the season as the Giants picked up wins against two Kishwaukee River Conference opponents.
A-H defeated Harvard, 2-1, on Wednesday, then beat Johnsburg, 3-1, with a combined five-inning no-hitter Saturday.
Justin Gritmacker and Thomas Webber shut down the Skyhawks in the second game. Tyler Cunningham and Parker Elswick threw in the win against Harvard.