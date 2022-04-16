Baseball: Huntley must shoulder the load without standout Ryan Bakes

The area’s best baseball team will finish the season without its best player.
Huntley junior outfielder-catcher Ryan Bakes underwent left shoulder surgery on Friday and will miss the rest of the season.
Bakes was hitting .469, with five home runs and 14 RBIs out of the leadoff spot for the Red Raiders, who are 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the Fox Valley Conference.
Bakes suffered the injury in Tuesday’s 11-2 win over Buffalo Grove in the first inning. He walked to lead off the game, then went from first to third on his twin Brayden Bakes’ single and slid headfirst. On the slide Bakes hit the ground and base hard, causing his left shoulder to dislocate, which then cause the tear in the labrum.
“It (stinks). Definitely not something I wanted to happen,” said Bakes, a South Carolina commit. “It was definitely devastating. The only thing I can think about is get better for next year. It’s adversity, it’s how you handle it.”
Huntley has many of its key players back from a 32-3 team and has its eyes on the Class 4A State Tournament. Bakes is one of the top-rated juniors in Illinois by multiple scouting services, ranked among the top five in Illinois and in the top 100 in the nation.
“It’s unfortunate and we feel terrible it’s happened to Ryan,” Red Raiders coach Andy Jakubowski said. “Our guys are going to have to bond together and be better at little things and those things will add up to help the void we’ll miss from Ryan.”
Jakubowski has moved Nick Martino to left field in Bakes’ absence. He tried Joey Garlin and Brandon Hanley both at the leadoff spot in the two games since Bakes was hurt.
“We mixed and matched,” Jakubowski said. “We’re going to look at some different lineups and moving people up. We’ll find a good combination.”
Chris Bakes, Ryan’s father, immediately called Dr. Brian Cole, an orthopedic surgeon at Rush University Medical Center who is the Bulls’ team physician and the White Sox co-team physician.
Cole performed a similar surgery on Brayden Bakes during his freshman season.
“We had his number from Brayden’s surgery,” Chris Bakes said. “I called him from the field right away. This was supposed to be the biggest summer of Ryan’s life. I wanted to be sure we got him in right away. Unfortunately the diagnosis was what we didn’t want.”
Ryan Bakes had an MRI on Thursday at Rush and had an examination with Cole that day. The surgery was set for Friday morning.
Ryan and Brayden Bakes were both supposed to play with the GRB Rays travel team this summer, as well as playing with the Phillies Scout Team in other events. In the fall, they are set to play with the Reds Scout Team in Midwest Scouts Association events.
“All the big summer events are out, the hope is to get him back for the fall season in front of the scouts when he’s playing for the Reds,” Chris Bakes said.
Chris Bakes hopes that Ryan can join Brayden (a Wichita State commit) at an MLB event in October in Jupiter, Florida, where there will be several hundred scouts. The boys played in that event last fall as juniors.
Chris Bakes said rehabilitation from a labrum tear is supposed to take four to six months.
“The doctors says it’s a 99% recovery and he’ll be back to the player he was,” Chris Bakes said. “He’s young, he’ll bounce back. This was his last major year of travel ball. A lot of experiences he wanted to participate in this year. A lot of national events.
“All he’s ever wanted to do since he was a little kid is play professional baseball. Now it’s about getting back and getting healthy.”
Ryan Bakes (5-foot-10, 187 pounds) has a .565 on-base percentage with three doubles, one triple and has scored 16 runs.
The Raiders now must forge on without their dynamic and powerful leadoff man.
“I know a lot of guys are hurt by it,” Ryan Bakes said. “I still believe in all the guys and what they can do. It’ll make a difference, but they’ll come through and pull for me. We’ll still be good.”