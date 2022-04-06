Baseball: Marengo overcomes early deficit to defeat Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG – Marengo’s baseball team learned early in the season how not to give up.
Marengo found itself down in three games this season, and that was the case again Tuesday against Johnsburg. But like its players have before, they battled back to overcome an early 2-0 deficit to win, 8-5, in Kishwaukee River Conference play.
“They’ve been tested, and their resilience has shown so far this season,” Marengo coach Nick Naranjo said. “For them to do it against one of our conference rivals here is a pretty big step in the right direction.”
Marengo (6-2, 1-0 KRC) trailed 3-1 heading into the fourth inning before it went through the lineup and scored six runs. Quinn Lechner started the scoring when he hit a triple that went off third base and dribbled into left field, allowing two runs to score and tie the game.
Lechner gave Marengo a 4-3 lead when he scored on a misplayed grounder.
Lechner scores on a mishandled grounder to give Marengo a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Two outs runner on first and second. pic.twitter.com/ykR2rX0YSV— Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) April 5, 2022
Caden Vogt drove in two more runs for Marengo when he hit a shot to the fence in center field for a double to make it 6-3, and Andrew Johnson knocked in an insurance run on a hit to left field to make it 7-3.
Devin Moehrlin made it 8-3 in the fifth with an RBI single to right field.
Riley Pankow came on in relief and pitched the final five outs of the game. He loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh but escaped by forcing Luke Conroy to ground out and end the game.
“We did not play a good baseball game today, but I’m superproud of the guys in how they battled back and continued to keep their focus,” Naranjo said. “Things did not go our way to start but they were able to bounce back.”
Vogt started for Marengo and pitched 5⅔ innings, allowed five runs on six hits, and struck out 11 to earn his fourth win of the season. He allowed two walks.
The starter was happy to help his team both on the mound and in the batter’s box.
“It means a lot because I can help the team either way, doesn’t matter whether I’m pitching or hitting,” Vogt. “I can do it from both sides.”
Johnsburg (1-5, 0-1 KRC) had the game’s first lead when Joe Wolff drove in a run on a ball that went through the middle of the infield and then scored from third on a failed pickoff attempt. Jake Metze scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1 in the third and drove in a run and scored another on a wild pitch to make it 8-5 in the fifth.
Skyhawks starter Landon Banaszynski pitched 3⅔ innings and allowed six runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked four.
Johnsburg coach Mark Landvick liked the way his team started, but the Skyhawks’ bats couldn’t get anything going when it mattered.
“I thought we started off well and had that bad inning in the middle,” Landvick said. “We just couldn’t come back and settle in despite some heroics at the end, working hard and whatnot. Our bats are not rolling now, and that’s probably our biggest issue. We just got to hit, and we’re not hitting.”
The two teams won’t have much time to dwell on Tuesday, with a rematch scheduled for Thursday at Marengo.
Although Naranjo was proud of the way his team battled, there’s a bigger goal that he hopes days like Tuesday will help his team achieve.
“Right now our eyes are set on a conference championship, and we know that runs through Johnsburg, through Richmond-Burton,” Naranjo said. “They’re at the top of the tower, and we’re trying to chip away at those guys.”