Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Prairie Ridge’s Grace Jansen

Prairie Ridge’s Grace Jansen, center, and the Wolves celebrate a point against Woodstock in IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal volleyball action at Woodstock North Monday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Grace Jansen

School: Prairie Ridge, junior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Jansen combined for 46 assists in Class 3A regional victories against Antioch and Grayslake Central for the Wolves, who won their second straight regional title. Prairie Ridge beat Woodstock 25-21, 22-25, 28-26 in a Woodstock North sectional semifinal before losing to Belvidere North 12-25, 31-29, 25-14, ending its season at 21-18.

Jansen finished her junior season with 664 assists and was named to the All-Fox Valley Conference Team for the second year in a row. The Wolves were the last area team playing in the postseason.

For her performance, Jansen was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki:

Prairie Ridge's Grace Jansen sets the ball during the Class 3A Woodstock North Sectional finals. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

What enabled your team to have such a strong postseason?

Jansen: The fact that our team mentally prepared for the postseason starting at our first practice really helped us when the postseason finally came around. We had such a hard-working team, and we all focused on getting further than we did last year from the very beginning of the season.

What was your favorite moment or memory from this season?

Jansen: My favorite memory from this season was when we won our sectional semifinal. The game against Woodstock was so close, but we all stayed in it physically and mentally until we finally won.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?

Jansen: Before every game, when the national anthem is played, Alli Rogers and I always hummed along together for good luck.

What other sport(s) would you be good at?

Jansen: I think I would be good at tennis because it’s similar to volleyball in that it’s a non-contact sport that requires a lot of the same types of reflexes.

Which teammate inspires you?

Jansen: One player who really inspired me was Mackenzie Schmidt, because she led by example and always brought her very best to every game. If she made a mistake, she didn’t let it get her down, she just worked harder to redeem herself. I absolutely love that about her.

How did you become a setter?

Jansen: I became a setter when I was 11 because my mom and sister were setters, but now I just love it. I love the feeling when I make a great connection with a hitter and the hitter gets an amazing kill. There’s nothing more exciting than sharing that moment on the court together. I think the hardest part about being a setter is trying not to get down on yourself when you make a mistake. Every hitter has a particular rhythm, and you have to be able to adapt not only to the pass, but also to where the hitter wants the ball. When the rhythm is off, it can be very discouraging, especially when it’s your fault.

What’s your perfect meal?

Jansen: My perfect meal is a bread bowl with broccoli cheddar soup from Panera and a strawberry smoothie.

If you could have dinner with three people from any time in history, who would they be?

Jansen: I would have dinner with my grandpa again three times. He passed away earlier this year, and it’s been really tough. He was always my biggest cheerleader.

What’s something that people outside your family or team wouldn’t know about you?

Jansen: One fun little-known fact about me is that I love music and musical theater. My sister is currently getting her bachelor’s degree in music and theater at a school in California, and I’m so proud of her.