Volleyball notes: McHenry upsets Huntley to end long FVC winning streak

McHenry went 1-6 over its previous seven matches entering Tuesday’s Fox Valley Conference match against undefeated Huntley, but the Warriors remained committed to their game plan.
In a handful of those matches, the Warriors either led late or were within a few points of turning a loss into a win.
Everything came together for McHenry when the Warriors upset Huntley 25-21, 25-21 at McHenry’s freshman campus, ending a 28 FVC-match winning streak for the Red Raiders that went all the way back to the fall 2021 season.
McHenry (9-8) entered the match with a .500 record and in eighth place in the 10-team FVC.
“To say that they were ecstatic is an understatement,” McHenry first-year coach Kyle Hobson said. “And it being our homecoming week, that was super exciting. It was obviously a really good win for us.”
Hobson said it was a complete team effort for the Warriors, who got nine kills from senior outside hitter Mollie Hobson and eight kills from senior outside hitter Ella Boland. Sophie Zieba had a big night with four kills and two digs, Alissa Ricci had three kills and three blocks, and Brianna Ricci had two aces and seven digs.
Defense was key, Kyle Hobson said.
“There was a pretty long rally where we blocked Morgan Jones about three times in a row and kept it in play,” Hobson said. “There were a couple of times we got really big digs defensively, and I don’t think they were necessarily expecting us to return. Our game plan was to stay consistent and stay competitive.”
Kyle Hobson believes her team is capable of big things when everyone is all in.
“We are the full package,” Hobson said. “We can be the team to beat. We just went out and knocked off Huntley. For us, it’s keeping up that competitive mindset and going out and playing every game consistently, with everyone showing up.”
All business: Despite its FVC winning streak ending Tuesday, Huntley picked up one of its biggest wins in recent seasons when it topped Barrington, last year’s Class 4A third-place finisher, with a 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 victory last week.
A year ago, the Fillies staved off four match points to shock the Red Raiders (12-1) in a Class 4A Dundee-Crown Supersectional.
Returning players were all business.
“They were very excited,” Raiders coach Karen Naymola said. “They felt like they had a lot to prove, and we knew Barrington was going to be a tough match. They’re a good team, but we came out with so much intensity and energy and did the things we prepared for in practice. It was an amazing team effort.”
“This team still came in the next day, took care of business and moved on. They came in and practiced hard.”
Naymola felt some might underestimate Huntley this season after the team graduated many impact seniors.
“What they don’t understand is what those seniors did for us throughout the season to prepare these girls,” Naymola said. “I got to see those seniors every day in practice and the examples they set. I’m not surprised, I think other people are surprised.”
One player who has stepped up is senior Laura Boberg, who was the setter for last year’s undefeated JV team. Boberg got some varsity experience when setter Maggie Duyos, now at Austin Peay, needed a break.
“Laura was always such a loud, intense player on the sideline and always into the match,” Naymola said. “For her to be running our offense and still have that mentality has been really helpful.”
Defense has also been key, with libero Mari Rodriguez and defensive specialist Alex Goritz leading the way.
“Everyday I watch [Rodriguez] grow more and more as a leader,” Naymola said. “She’s getting more and more comfortable and isn’t afraid to cut people off for balls. She’s talking more and telling people where to swing more.”
“Alex is a clutch player. She doesn’t have a ton of digs because she’s only in for three rotations, but she gets the digs we need to get things going. Those two have been great for us.”
Middle blockers Jocelyn Erling and Avery Gonzalez have also been instrumental to Huntley’s success, Naymola said.
Stern sets record: Johnsburg senior setter Delaney Stern became the Skyhawk’s all-time assists leader on Monday during her team’s 25-19, 25-12 nonconference win over Harvest Christian.
Stern had a backward set to senior Lila Duck to break the record. She entered the match tied with 2016 graduate Abby Majercik with 1,440 career assists.
Stern ended the night with 17 assists, three digs and four aces. The match was paused to recognize Stern, and she was later presented with the match ball and a comic-inspired poster to commemorate the achievement.
After three wins this week, Stern now has 1,500 career assists in her four years on varsity, which includes the COVID-19-shortened season. Stern was a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection last year when she set the Skyhawks’ single-season record with 652 assists.