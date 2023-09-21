Volleyball: Lizzy Williams sets tone for Huntley in statement win against Barrington

HUNTLEY – It seemed fitting that Lizzy Williams’ resounding kill gave Huntley an exhilarating 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 win over powerhouse Barrington in their nonconference match Wednesday.
The senior outside hitter had her service game working with seven aces.
Williams served three aces to start the match to give the undefeated Red Raiders (11-0) a quick 3-0 lead.
It was a statement win for Huntley, which lost to Barrington in last year’s Class 4A Dundee-Crown Supersectional in three sets. The Fillies staved off three match points to come back and beat the Raiders.
“It felt great to get the kill to win the match against a great Barrington team,” said Williams, who added six kills. “Coach [Karen] Naymola did a great job of calling the zones to serve to. It was great to serve the first three aces.
“It gave me a lot of confidence. It was a great win. Barrington is certainly the best team we have played this season.”
Naymola praised Williams’ effort.
“Lizzy is a very strong server,” Naymola said. “She is a very aggressive server. She set the tone with the first three aces of the game. It was nice for her to get the kill to win the match. She had a great overall match.”
With the first set tied at 9-all, the Raiders seized control with seven unanswered points.
Morgan Jones and Georgia Watson collected a pair of kills apiece as Huntley climbed to a 16-9 advantage.
The Fillies (14-2) closed the gap to 19-15 on a kill by Jenna Meitzler, but could not get any closer. A kill by Watson gave Huntley the first set victory.
In the second set, Barrington broke an 8-all tie with a 9-0 run.
Meitzler and Whitney Mall contributed three kills each as the Fillies jumped out to a 17-8 lead.
But Huntley didn’t quit and grabbed a 22-21 lead on a kill by Jones. Barrington bounced back and scored the final four points to take the second set on a kill by Meitzler.
Huntley, which never trailed and led by as many eight points in the third set, won the set and match on a kill by Williams.
Watson added 11 kills, seven digs, three blocks and three aces for Huntley, and Jones had seven kills and four blocks. Laura Boberg had 21 assists and five digs, and Mari Rodriguez had three aces.
Meitzler led the Fillies with 11 kills, and Gwen Adler collected seven kills with 14 assists.
“Jenna and Gwen were amazing,” Barrington coach Michelle Jakubowski said. “Everybody else needs to step it up. It’s September. We are 14-2, and we will be OK. We need to play our game. I am not worried.”