Volleyball notes: Richmond-Burton stands alone atop KRC

The importance of Monday’s Kishwaukee River Conference battle between Richmond-Burton and Woodstock North was not lost on Rockets coach Mike Kamholz.
Richmond-Burton was runner-up to North last season, and the Thunder have dominated the conference by winning the past three championships.
That made Monday’s 26-24, 15-25, 25-21 win for the Rockets one of the area’s biggest early-season wins.
“[Woodstock North coach] Eric [Schulze] is a great coach,” Kamholz said. “He knows how to coach, he knows how to coach situationally, and that’s the part we always have to worry about with him. For our girls, we have four freshman out there. They have to learn to manage the pressure of a big-time game, and that’s what this game was about today.
“This was a really big win for us. We’re getting better.”
Richmond-Burton’s last conference championship was in 2016, and the Rockets have put themselves in a strong position early. R-B leads the KRC with a 6-0 record, followed by North (5-1) and Woodstock (5-1). R-B also beat Woodstock earlier this year.
In Monday’s win against the Thunder, the Rockets got strong contributions up and down the roster, including all four freshman in Delanee Cooley, Dani Hopp, Zoe Freund and Reagan Wisniewski. Those freshmen have helped solidify a powerful lineup that already had senior outside hitter Maggie Uhwat, junior outside hitter Elissa Furlan and junior setter Alex Hopp.
Furlan, who had 10 kills and 10 digs in the win against North, said the first-year players have brought a new energy to the team.
“Even in practice, they’ll bring us all up,” Furlan said. “Just seeing them in school is so much fun. They want to be at volleyball all the time.”
Kamholz said Monday’s win could be a season-changer.
“It tells us that we have the ability to play against good teams, not just good players but good teams with good coaching,” Kamholz said. “We can win conference, and we can make a run to state if we continue to grow. This win just gives us the ability to look back and go, ‘Hey, remember when? We can do this.’
“I think that’s the biggest part about [Monday’s] win.”
Raiders rolling: It was fair to wonder if Huntley, last year’s undefeated Fox Valley Conference champion at 18-0, would take a step back after graduating a good number of the area’s most talented players, including setter Maggie Duyos (Austin Peay), middle blocker Avary DeBlieck (Loyola) and outside hitter Ally Panzloff (Brown University).
Unfortunately for the rest of the FVC, the Raiders have shown no signs of slowing down.
Senior setter Laura Boberg has done a fantastic job running the offense for the first time, while seniors Morgan Jones and Lizzy Williams and junior Georgia Watson, all who played significant roles last year, have been tough to stop.
With a 25-12, 25-10 sweep against Cary-Grove on Tuesday, Huntley moved to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the FVC. The Raiders have now won 25 straight FVC matches, with their last loss on Oct. 21, 2021, against Crystal Lake South.
Even more impressive, they have not dropped a single set in any of those 25 matches.
After conference matches against Dundee-Crown and Burlington Central, Huntley will face their biggest test of the season Wednesday against Barrington, which has placed third at the Class 4A state tournament in each of the past two seasons.
Last year, Barrington denied Huntley a trip to state with a three-set win in the Class 4A Dundee-Crown Supersectional.
Warriors look for confidence: McHenry first-year coach Kyle Hobson saw a lot to be excited about during the second week of the season for the Warriors, who won seven of eight matches and took second at the Rochelle Invite.
Since then, the Warriors have struggled with three straight losses.
A 25-22, 19-25, 25-23 loss to Crystal Lake South on Tuesday dropped their record to 7-6, 2-5 FVC. Three of McHenry’s five FVC losses have come in three sets.
Hobson and the Warriors are searching for that early-season confidence.
“We’ve been talking a lot about changing the narrative,” Hobson said. “Changing the narrative about McHenry volleyball, that we’re here to compete and we can compete in the Fox Valley. That’s one of the things mentally we’ve been working on.
“Having confidence in ourselves and having confidence in each other. Trusting each other and all that stuff it takes to be a really good volleyball team.”
Big win for Blue Streaks: Woodstock defeated Johnsburg 25-20, 25-23 on Wednesday night in a key battle for both teams. The Streaks (13-3) have the most wins in the area and have dropped only sevens sets all season.
Woodstock was 4-6 in the KRC last year but that was without new conference members Plano and Sandwich. Woodstock travels to Woodstock North at 6 p.m. Monday in another key KRC battle, with the loser potentially falling two wins in back of R-B, the KRC leader.
Johnsburg, meanwhile, had won seven in a row before Wednesday’s loss. The Skyhawks went 5-0 to win the Round Lake Invite over the weekend.