Volleyball notes: Huntley back on top of Fox Valley Conference

Huntley graduated eight seniors from last year’s undefeated Fox Valley Conference champion, but any drop-off in the Red Raiders’ play this fall has been hard to see.
Huntley, which last lost a conference match on Oct. 21, 2021, beat Hampshire in two sets Tuesday to improve to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the FVC. The Raiders have yet to drop a set this year and extended their conference winning streak to 23.
“It’s a really good start,” Huntley coach Karen Naymola said. “We’re playing well right now. Every game, we’re improving on different things. I don’t think we’re close to the level where we can be, which is exciting for us. I think we’re just going to get better and better.
“All the girls work extremely hard. I don’t think we’ve taken a day off on the weekend. They come in wanting to learn more and wanting to get better.”
Last season, the Raiders won their sixth straight regional and third straight sectional titles and were the last area team playing for the third year in a row. Barrington held off three match points to defeat Huntley 10-25, 25-14, 28-26 in the Class 4A Dundee-Crown Supersectional.
Naymola said the Raiders have focused on fast starts.
“The last few matches, we’ve done a nice job of jumping out in front,” Naymola said. “In the second set [against Hampshire], we switched things up completely just to try some different things and to see different options. The changes might have shook our team up a bit, but they fought through it. It was nice to see that so early.”
“It’s been a strong team effort.”
Senior outside hitter Lizzy Williams said the Raiders are excited to show teams they haven’t skipped a beat.
“It’s been a great start,” Williams said. “We knew going into the season, we were missing our eight seniors. So our main focus was keeping a positive mentality. As long as we stay positive and set a positive example, everyone else will follow.”
Rising Starr: Crystal Lake Central sophomore outside hitter Anna Starr has made a big offensive impact for the Tigers this fall.
Starr, a two-year varsity player and the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year, had 23 kills for Central (second most on the team) in the Jacobs Invitational last weekend. Central won the Gold Division with a 4-1 record.
“I think she’s grown up a lot,” Central coach Amy Johnson said. “She’s never been super emotional or too up or down. But I could tell that a few big moments would sometimes get to her. She would mishit or something.
“I can already see this year, she’s going to come through for us a lot more.”
Johnson said Starr is one of the Tigers’ hardest workers, despite a busy schedule.
Starr was the only freshman named Illinois Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association All-State first team last year.
“Lacrosse is her sport, but I think volleyball is something that she loves, too, and we love having her,” Johnson said. “She’s a really great kid. She’s one of the hardest workers in the entire program.”
Hopp reaches 1,000 assists: Richmond-Burton’s Alex Hopp surpassed 1,000 career assists Saturday at the Grayslake Central Ram Slam Invitational as the Rockets junior setter recorded 89 assists in five matches.
Congratulations to our very own Alex Hopp, 1000 career assist. What an accomplishment!! pic.twitter.com/uJ81ghyDLJ— RBCHS Volleyball (@RbchsV) September 2, 2023
Hopp was a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention selection last season with 68 aces and 644 assists.
Music and volleyball: Cary-Grove coach Patty Langanis is excited to have senior Taylor Nygren on the volleyball court this fall. Last year, Nygren, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, prioritized her time on her first love – music.
Nygren is the drum major for the Trojans’ marching band.
“She’s just such a giant force at the net, and sometimes I don’t think she realizes what a force she can be,” Langanis said. “We’ve just got to get her transition speed up a bit. Then we can get her the ball even more because she is tough to stop.”
Langanis said Nygren brings a lot more to the court.
“She is such a positive energy on the court,” Langanis said. “We are so fortunate that she decided to share her time with us and the band.”