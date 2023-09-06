Volleyball: Huntley tops Hampshire, extends FVC winning streak to 23

Volleyball: Huntley 17, Hampshire 1, 1st set. Raiders with the last 17 points. Morgan Jones with 4 kills. Lizzy Williams with 5 aces pic.twitter.com/8FR42Q5Caj

“She’s always been a go-to hitter. We’re just trying to find ways to get her the ball a little more because every time she swings, it’s a kill.”

— Karen Naymola, Huntley coach on senior outside hitter Morgan Jones