Volleyball: Huntley junior outside hitter Georgia Watson picks Kentucky

Huntley junior Georgia Watson attended a volleyball camp at Kentucky last summer and quickly felt connected to the school, players and coaches.
“I had a blast,” Watson said. “I loved the gym, the campus. Everything was super awesome. The girls there were so good at answering all my questions. We got to hang out, and it felt like we’ve known each other forever. They absolutely love it there, and I could really see myself in that environment.”
Watson returned to Kentucky for an official visit Aug. 18 and 19, and those same feelings returned. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter announced her commitment to the NCAA Division I Wildcats on Aug. 21.
It’s been a wild few weeks for Watson, who suffered a wrist injury during warmups of her team’s Fox Valley Conference opener against Crystal Lake Central last week.
Watson ended up missing two matches, making her return Tuesday with a team-leading nine kills and four blocks against Jacobs. After a win over Prairie Ridge on Thursday, the Red Raiders (5-0, 4-0 FVC) have now won 22 straight conference matches.
Watson was ranked as the state’s No. 4 player in the Class of 2025 by PrepDig.com over the summer and had a long list of suitors reach out to her on June 15, the first day that coaches can start recruiting players. Watson had multiple offers from the SEC and Big Ten, in addition to many more.
Kentucky is currently ranked No. 15 in the country.
“At first I kind of steered toward the Big Ten, but as recruiting picked up, I got into [Kentucky] again because of the feeling that I had when I was there,” she said. “Just the idea of playing the SEC is so fun to me. The Big 10 is cool, but I feel like the SEC has a different vibe.
“They have some of the best coaches in the game, and I can’t wait to learn so much from them. I know there’s so much I can improve on. I’m obviously going to be pretty far from home, so having people you can rely on and trust is important.”
Last year’s Raiders were 32-7 and made it to supersectionals for the third year in a row.
That team was led by a core of seniors no longer around. Watson and Missouri commit Morgan Jones, a senior, are Huntley’s top two retuning players.
Watson is eager to show the Raiders aren’t going away.
“I think this is a really cool time for Huntley volleyball,” Watson said. “It’s a time to prove we weren’t just the seniors from last year. We also gained so many good athletes, and I think it’s amazing to be a part of such a versatile team and a team that can push through hard things.
“Something about our team is that we have so much grit. We just keep pushing. We have things to work on, but so do other teams. This year conference has been competitive, and that’s really exciting.”
Watson is happy to have her future college home picked out.
“I really wanted to find a place that just felt like home to me, and for me that was Kentucky,” she said. “It sounds cliche, but it really is a dream come true. How hard I’ve worked and how much it’s paid off. I train three times a week, I go to practice, I work my butt off, and being able to see all of that come together is really cool.”