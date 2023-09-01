Volleyball: Ali Pierre powers Jacobs past Cary-Grove in FVC win

CARY – Ali Pierre led Jacobs in kills last season, showing tremendous promise at middle blocker in a challenging year for the Golden Eagles.
Pierre turned all five of her attempts into kills against Cary-Grove on Thursday, leading the Eagles to a 25-17, 26-24 victory in their Fox Valley Conference match.
Now a senior, Jacobs coach Mike Depa said the 5-foot-7 Pierre is taking her game to another level.
“Seeing her over the summer and in summer camp, seeing how much work she’s putting in to get better and seeing that timing improve, it helps out our team a lot,” Depa said. “She’s found that timing with our setters, and it just keeps getting better and better.
“Last year, I knew she was struggling with that. She’s really come along this year, getting on top of the ball and putting it down.”
The win ended a two-match skid for Jacobs (2-2, 2-2 FVC), which lost to last year’s undefeated conference champion Huntley in a tight match 25-23, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Jacobs had only 13 wins last year and is hoping to climb the FVC standings. Pierre felt Tuesday’s match against Huntley, despite the loss, was a positive result.
“Our energy in that Huntley game was really good, and we carried that same energy tonight,” said Pierre, who also had four blocks and an ace. “We played our hearts out. I know we have the confidence in ourselves.”
Pierre credited Jacobs’ setters, seniors Abby Deacon and Meghan Retzler, for her strong start to the year. Deacon and Retzler both had seven assists against the Trojans.
“They’re so great,” Pierre said. “We’re always communicating, and we’ve been playing together for awhile, so I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better since last year. I’m excited to play those bigger teams this season. I feel like we’re going to do great.”
Retzler said Pierre doesn’t take any plays off.
“Her power is huge. She hits so hard all the time,” Retzler said. “She’s constantly swinging and making smart decisions. When she gets a set, she always swings away. She never hesitates.”
Cary-Grove and Jacobs were tied at 14-14 in the first set, but the Eagles had three aces down the stretch to pull away. Junior outside hitter Jordan Miller (four kills, seven digs) served the final five points of the first set and tallied two aces.
“Positivity and playing with good energy has been our motto this whole season so far, and they’re doing a great job of it. We play with heart and we play with energy every point, every game.”— Mike Depa, Jacobs coach
The Trojans kept things much closer in the second set, with some creative offense from senior setter Olivia Kessler (three kills, 11 assists) and a dominating net presence from senior middle blocker Taylor Nygren, who stands at 6-foot-2. Nygren led C-G (1-4, 1-3) with five kills and six blocks.
Senior middle blocker Sarah Barklow had two aces for the Trojans, while coach Patty Langanis felt junior outside hitter Veronica Bijos, who had three kills in the second set, was a difference maker late.
Jacobs scored the last two points, however, with senior outsider hitter Cassie Gorrity putting down a kill for the match-winner.
“We know we’re not the biggest or fastest team [in the FVC], but we’re never going to quit,” Langanis said. “We keep putting ourselves in situations where a victory is starting to seem close. But as soon as we were right there, [Jacobs] stepped up to another level.
“But I love the fact that you’re going to see six girls crash into a wall to try and get a ball. You won’t see anything drop on our side without a real strong effort.”
For Jacobs, senior libero Gracie Breeze had two aces and 12 digs, and Gorrity and Teagan Van Stone each had three kills.
Depa said the Eagles are starting to make noticeable improvements.
“Positivity and playing with good energy has been our motto this whole season so far, and they’re doing a great job of it,” Depa said. “We play with heart and we play with energy every point, every game.”