Girls volleyball: Woodstock North turns away tough Johnsburg challenge to stay unbeaten

JOHNSBURG – Any hopes three-time defending Kishwaukee River Conference champion Woodstock North had of dominating host Johnsburg went right out the window early in the match Wednesday night.
In the opening set, the Skyhawks rallied from nine five-point deficits, and six four-point deficits, to eventually tie the score at 22. After a timeout by Thunder coach Eric Schulze, North took the lead for good on one of sophomore Gabby Schefke’s six kills. She also had 16 assists.
“We had to compose ourselves at that point, because their home crowd was starting to distract us a little,” Schefke said. “The gym was loud, and we briefly seemed to lose focus.”
Moments later, junior teammate Clara Klasek had an expertly timed leap at the net for a block, thwarting a Skyhawks spike attempt. Her rally-busting, set-clinching play capped a thrilling start to the match, as the Thunder went on to beat Johnsburg 25-22, 25-18.
North (3-0, 3-0 KRC) remained unbeaten in 2023.
“It’s always a battle when we come to Johnsburg regardless of their record or our record,” Schulze said. “Credit to their players, because we had to earn every point we got.”
Thunder junior libero Devynn Schulze had several diving digs to stifle what looked like sure Skyhawks points, including a second-set gem with her team ahead 7-6. She finished with 11 digs.
“We knew we were in a fight,” Devynn Schulze said. “That little extra effort, that one thing you do to help out ... those are the little things that win games.
“But most of all, it’s about being there for your teammates. Not just playing for yourself, but for everyone else around you. Everyone is out here giving it their best. We have great chemistry and communication.”
North sophomore Maddie Sofie hit the deck face first for multiple saves, too.
In total, 26 of North’s 50 points came from kills, including six by senior setter Dani Hansen and seven by senior Lexi Hansen.
Much like they did in the first set, however, the Skyhawks (1-4, 0-2) erased four Thunder leads in the second set.
A key reason was Juliana Cashmore, who was tremendous defensively and tallied seven blocks.
Skyhawks senior Delaney Stern had six kills, and Sophie Person had three blocks.
But no matter how hard they tried, Johnsburg couldn’t seem to get over that hump.
In the locker room after the match, Skyhawks coach Abby Bruns reminded her players, which includes eight seniors, they’re closer than they might realize to turning a corner.
“Absolutely we are,” Bruns said. “Sure, we’re 1-4, but we pushed an outstanding team to its limits tonight. It’s simply a matter of us needing someone to step up in big moments and make plays.
“But that’s the great thing about this group. They’re a truly good group that takes feedback extremely well. I have no doubt this will be a learning experience we hope they springboard forward from.”
The Thunder, meanwhile, remain the team to beat in the KRC. They also have only three seniors this year, with no one in their starting lineup 6 feet or taller.
“Seemingly everyone on our roster plays some libero for their club team,” Eric Schulze said. “So we have a roster that doesn’t rely on height as much as we rely on instinct and athleticism.
“We try to find ways to use that to our advantage strategically. Tonight, we saw some kids, including many of our younger players, step up and make big plays in big pressure situations. That’s a great sign for us.”