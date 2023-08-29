Volleyball: McHenry knocks off Marian Central for 1st win of season

McHenry's Mollie Hobson (left) and Sophie Zieba (right) block a hit by Marian Central's Hadley Rogge on Monday at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“It’s fun to get those big kills, especially when you’ve got the opposing student section fueling you. I think at one point I waved at them. I guess anger fuels me sometimes.”

— Mollie Hobson, McHenry senior outside hitter