Northwest Herald volleyball preview: Five to watch in 2023

Here are five volleyball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area for the 2023 season.
Morgan Jones, Huntley, sr., OH
Jones was a go-to hitter last year, and the Red Raiders senior could see her role expanded more with heavy losses to graduation. Jones, who will play next year at NCAA Division I Missouri, recorded 201 kills, 49 aces and 156 digs. She was a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection.
Delaney Stern, Johnsburg, sr., S
Stern was an All-Area second-team choice and showcased her versatility as one of the Skyhawks’ biggest offensive threats in addition to her stellar play as Johnsburg’s setter. Stern, who committed to DI Oakland University this summer, tallied a school-record 652 assists, along with 64 kills, 63 aces and 267 digs.
Maggie Uhwat, Richmond-Burton, sr., OH
Uhwat, who is committed to DI Central Michigan, was a powerhouse for the Rockets, earning All-Area second-team honors as a junior with a team-high 290 kills, 70 aces and 174 digs. Uhwat and junior Elissa Furlan combined for almost 550 kills last season and again should be one of the area’s top duos.
Georgia Watson, Huntley, jr., OH
Watson was asked to step up after a season-ending injury to middle blocker Avary DeBlieck, and she responded by becoming one of the team’s biggest offensive threats in the playoffs. Watson, who announced her commitment to Kentucky on Monday after seeing her stock soar over the summer, posted 211 kills, 40 blocks and 127 digs and earned All-Area honorable mention.
Gabby Wire, Crystal Lake South, sr., OH
Wire was an All-Area first-team pick last season and was second among McHenry County players with 327 kills, trailing only Prairie Ridge’s Katya Flaugher, and has collected 598 kills in her first three seasons. Wire, who is committed to DI Wisconsin-Milwaukee, added 296 digs and 97 assists for the Gators.