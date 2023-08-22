Volleyball: Woodstock North shakes off 1st-set jitters to beat Marengo in KRC opener

MARENGO – Woodstock North sophomore Gabby Schefke looked the part of a poised veteran when her team needed her most.
Trailing by four points in the opening set of Monday’s Kishwaukee River Conference match against Marengo, the Thunder setter stepped behind the service line and helped turn things around for good.
Schefke rattled off 10 straight serves, including two aces, as North came back to claim the first set and sweep Marengo 25-18, 25-15 in the opener for both teams.
“I wish I could say I was surprised, but I’m not,” Thunder coach Eric Schulze said. “Gabby’s demeanor, and just who she is as a human being, serves her so well in those types of situations. She doesn’t get rattled by a lot. She’s still only a sophomore and still playing on the big stage, but she came out and did a very nice job of running the offense and more importantly keeping us under control.”
Schefke, who played on varsity as a freshman, is taking on a bigger role this season as the team’s starting setter, a position that was filled by Kylie Schulze, Eric Schulze’s oldest daughter, for the past four seasons. Kylie Schulze, now at Loyola, was the 2022 Northwest Herald Volleyball Player of the Year.
Schefke’s run turned a 14-10 deficit for the Thunder into a 19-15 lead. North (1-0, 1-0 KRC) trailed by as many as six points early on.
“Really just staying in a slow state and blocking out the crowd helped,” said Schefke, who tallied nine assists, eight digs, three kills and two aces. “Everyone has been so welcoming.”
The Thunder have won the past three KRC championships and will rely on an all-around effort in their quest for a four-peat. In addition to losing Kylie Schulze, North also graduated top hitter Katie Wickersheim (Western Illinois), who was voted the 2022 KRC Player of the Year.
The Thunder were playing without two key starters: junior libero Devynn Schulze and senior middle blocker Daniela Medina. Schulze injured her knee in practice Thursday, and Medina suffered an ankle injury a week ago.
Senior right-side hitter Dani Hansen, who had four kills, three blocks and two aces, said the Thunder were able to overcome some first-match jitters by staying positive.
North never trailed in the second set.
“I think we just build up energy. We keep each other up, we fix our errors quick and we move on,” Hansen said. “You can’t dread the errors. You’ve got to move on and not let things get bad. We just build each other up, help each other, and that helps us get to the next point.”
Senior outside hitter Lexi Hansen had 12 digs, sophomore libero Maddie Sofie had two aces, senior outside hitter Caylin Stevens had three kills and three aces, and freshman middle blocker Avari Howard had three blocks.
Schulze was proud of his team for making adjustments on the fly.
“It was really interesting watching the jitters in the first set,” Schulze said. “A lot of people playing positions they haven’t played before in a varsity match. I think early on we were gobsmacked a little bit by being on a varsity court, playing in front of a crowd and playing with the pressure of all the things that come with that.
“I thought Dani attacked the ball as well as I’ve ever seen her attack the ball at this level, which is a great sign for the start of the season.”
Marengo (0-1, 0-1) was led by senior outside hitter Madalyn Mardock, who had four aces and four kills. Senior outside hitter Sydney Andrews had three kills, senior libero Alana Hartel had seven digs and senior middle blocker Bella Frohling had three blocks.
Marengo coach Jason LeBlanc felt the Indians were unable to get back into the swing of things after losing the first-set lead. Marengo has a busy week ahead with seven more matches scheduled.
“They just had a really great server in the first set and started scoring several points in a row, and then doubt sets in,” LeBlanc said. “We talked about mental toughness, and we let them get in our head, and it just kind of snowballed from there. I think we can compete with anyone. We just have to stay focused, keep ball control and stay confident.”