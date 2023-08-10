Dundee-Crown will induct five new Hall of Famers on Saturday, Oct. 7

The Dundee-Crown High School Hall of Fame will welcome five new members at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Golf Club of Illinois.

Mike Szczepanski (1981), Jeff Halsema (1999), Mike McKibben (2000), Kenny Long (2007) and Anthony Manfrin (2011) will be inducted into the D-C Hall that weekend.

Szczepanski graduated from Crown High School after standout careers in basketball and track and field. Szczepanski, Gary Gliesmann and Kevin Kepp (both Hall of Fame members) led the Vikings to a 14-0 Fox Valley Conference record and a 26-2 overall mark.

Szczepanski also set the school high jump record at 6-6, which stands to this day. In college, Szczepanski played at Eureka, the Elgin Community College (each for one year) before playing his final two years at NCAA Division I Cincinnati. Szczepanski and his wife Maria have two children and live in Cincinnati, where he works as a commercial insurance underwriter.

Halsema was a soccer standout for the Chargers as a four-year starter and a three-year All-FVC player. He still holds D-C’s career scoring record.

Halsema went on to play at NAIA Dominican University and was the NIIC Player of the Year in 2002 and 2003 as well as Dominican’s Student-Athlete of the Year in 2003.

Halsema has coached at Dominican since he graduated, with the women’s and men’s teams. He works at the university as facilities manger, assistant director of athletics and coordinator of athletic facilities and student workers. He also works with LK Soccer, the Lil Kicker program, which works with children ages 18 months to 10 years, helping develop motor skills. He oversees sites involving 12,000 to 15,000 children in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.

McKibben scored the most points of any male player in D-C history with 1,521, although Gliesmann scored 2,011 at Crown before the schools merged. He was a three-time All-FVC player and a three-time Northwest Herald All-Area player.

McKibben also excelled in track and field where he won a Class AA sectional high jump title. He and his wife Shannon live in Lake in the Hills where he volunteers coaching with Huntley Park District teams with his daughter and son. He works in residential construction sales.

Long was a lefthanded pitcher for the Chargers baseball team when it won back-to-back regionals in 2006 and 2007. In 2007, Long was the ace on D-C’s Class 4A state tournament team, which lost in the quarterfinals.

At Illinois State, Long was named three times to the All-Missouri Valley Conference team. When he left ISU, he held season and career records for appearances and saves.

Long was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2012 and pitched in the minor leagues through 2014. He now teaches and is pitching coach at Burlington Central, and also coaches for the GRB Rays travel teams in McHenry County.

Manfrin was one of the best distance runners in D-C history and still holds the school’s 1,600 (4:11) and 3,200 (9:03) records. He won multiple FVC cross country championships and was a Class 3A All-Stater in cross country with a sixth-place finish.

Manfrin went on to compete at Illinois in cross country and track. He lives in Chicago and works at Met Life as an account executive.