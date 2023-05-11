US Olympian Haley Augello to host girls wrestling camp in McHenry

McHenry High School will host a girls wrestling camp on Friday, May 19 at its East Campus with 2016 Olympian and two-time national champion Haley Augello as head clinician.
The camp is free to McHenry area girls ages 10-17 and will run from 5 to 7 p.m. The East Campus is located at 1012 N. Green St.
Augello is a 2013 graduate of Lockport High School and went on to win two national championships for King University. Augello finished seventh overall in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Those interested must preregister. There is a limit of 100 girls.
For more information, contact James Buss at bussjames@dist156.edu or at 920-573-1889.