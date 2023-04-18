Long-time McHenry athletic director returns to role after successor steps down

When Joel Beard informed McHenry District 156 of his plan to resign as McHenry’s athletic director during the school year, the district knew exactly where to turn.

Barry Burmeister, Beard’s predecessor who retired after 35 years last year, is now his successor as well.

Beard, whose last day at McHenry was April 3, decided to step down so he could devote more time to his family. He was driving every day from their home in Loves Park and felt like he was missing out on too much of his two children’s activities with his AD duties.

Burmeister, who was the Warriors’ AD for 10 years, was excited to come back to his old office.

“It was a no-brainer when they asked me if I would come back and help out,” Burmeister said. “My biggest concern was our coaches and our student-athletes, and I wanted to make sure that everybody was taken care of. We’ll get a person in place and hopefully I can help ease their transition, and we’ll move forward.”

Beard was hired last year as AD and interim football coach. He had been athletic and activities director for the School District of Beloit since 2016, overseeing 22 athletic programs at different levels.

Beard played football and basketball at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Platteville. Beard and his wife Sara have a daughter, Nyah (11) and a son, Isaiah (10).

“I wanted to pursue some other opportunities. I needed a change in my life. I just needed to do it,” said Beard, who told administrators March 8 he was resigning. “It was a personal thing. I want to spend some time with my family, build my life around them. My life has been built around being an athletic director and all those things. Before that it was college football, when I was coaching.

“I need to find that balance and be reconnected with my family. That was a major reason why I stepped away. Stepping away at the time I did was best for me and McHenry. Those coaches deserve a committed AD to what they’re doing. The support and all that. With where my family’s at right now, I just couldn’t make that commitment.”

Beard was announced as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on April 6. He also said he will be doing football training with young athletes. The position is not full-time, but allows Beard to work this spring in mornings, then be back home for afternoons and evenings.

Former McHenry AD and football coach with quarterback Dom Caruso.

Beard felt the driving time and AD duties more than an hour from home was taking away from family time.

Nyah Beard qualified as a Level 10 gymnast for a national meet next month in Oklahoma City. Joel Beard now will be able to make that trip with his family.

“I’m choosing the family side instead of the job side,” he said. “I have been AD for seven years, and my son is 10. I need to be around him more. My daughter is 13. My wife is basically a single parent for 10 months of the year. Life is too short, and over the years I have spent enough time away from my wife and kids.

“I didn’t feel that I could be great for McHenry and great for them as well. I have nothing but respect for McHenry High School and the people of McHenry. I feel like I let them down because they were great to me.”

Joel Beard (left) walks with McHenry athletic director Barry Burmeister in January 2022 after being named Burmeister's successor beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. (Photo provided by McHenry High School)

District 156 sent this message from superintendent Ryan McTague to parents regarding the change: “Joel Beard has stepped down as athletic director. We wish Joel the very best in all his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions as a head coach and athletic director. We have started the process to search for the new MCHS athletic director who will take over next year.”

Burmeister spent some time getting re-acclimated in March and started his third week back Monday, a day when rain and snow in the previous 24 hours wreaked havoc on the sports schedule.

“Today was a reminder of why I retired,” Burmeister said, chuckling.

Other than the current spring sports, with rescheduling games, officials and transportation, Burmeister also will be setting up schedules for the 2023-24 school year. He will help with the start of a search for the new AD, then, when that person is hired, help with the transition to the job.

“You’re gearing up for next year at this time with budgets and getting things ordered,” Burmeister said. “You have to start thinking now for next year, making sure schedules are set for nonconference games so coaches don’t have anything to worry about when they step in the building next August.”

Burmeister did not hesitate at the chance to return.

“They know they always can depend on me,” he said.