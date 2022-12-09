2022 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year: Huntley’s Karen Naymola

Huntley was the heavy favorite to win the Fox Valley Conference after losing only one starter to graduation and returning a handful of players already committed to playing in college from last season’s 28-win and Class 4A sectional championship team.
Even so, what the Red Raiders accomplished in 2022 was impressive.
Led by 11th-coach Karen Naymola, Huntley went the entire month of September without a loss in 15 matches and rolled through its conference schedule, winning all 36 sets and becoming the first team in FVC history to finish 18-0 since the conference moved to 10 teams three years ago.
The Raiders overcame crushing injuries over the course of the year, including to libero Luma Acevedo and middle blocker Avary DeBlieck, but continued their recent run of postseason excellence and were the last local team playing for the third consecutive season.
Huntley finished an area-best 32-7 and won its sixth straight regional and third straight sectional titles. At the 4A Dundee-Crown Supersectional, the Raiders led Barrington 23-19 in the third set but could not put the Fillies away and were denied their first trip to the state tournament since 2001.
Every lower level for Huntley also went undefeated in the FVC, which is a good sign for a team set to lose nine seniors to graduation.
For guiding the Raiders, Naymola was voted the 2022 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Naymola also won the honor in 2018 and 2019. Woodstock North’s Eric Schulze also was strongly considered.
Naymola talked to sports writer Alex Kantecki about her proudest moments from the season, a memorable senior class, being on time and more.
What were you most proud about this season?
Naymola: How the girls came together. We’ve always been a close team, but this year I really think there was such a closeness amongst these girls. I would always joke, you can always tell how close they were when practices would end and I was the one like, ‘Come on guys, we’ve got to get out of the gym,’ and they’d be hanging around and talking to each other. They just enjoyed being around each other.
Which one of your players do you find really inspiring?
Naymola: I’d have to say [Avary] DeBlieck. Just to watch what she went through with her injury [season-ending injury in the regional final] and to never change the type of teammate she was is extremely inspirational. Throughout the season, I had coaches from other teams and even fans that would comment on the energy she brought to the court. When she got hurt, to still bring that same energy and passion, it was extremely inspirational.
How has your coaching style changed over the years?
Naymola: The girls will tease me and say that I’ve gotten easier, but there are certain things as a young coach that I would get worked up a little more or get a little angry about. I think as you get older and kind of form different relationships with the players, it changes. No kid goes out there wanting to make a mistake and no kid wants to have a bad game. I think that’s changed for me. I’m also a lot more invested in mental training for athletes. This season we did a lot with mental training.
Is there a particular match you will remember this season?
Naymola: Probably the Barrington match. That one is going to stick with us for a long time. It really was such a great game. And to be as close as we were, it’s also kind of a heartbreaking game.
What are your three favorite movies?
Naymola: “Dumb and Dumber” would be my first one. It’s the only movie I can recite every line from. And “Little Mermaid” and “Remember the Titans.
What is your most prized possession?
Naymola: My family. The fall is obviously a crazy time for us, but we’re fortunate to have help from my parents and Mike’s [Huntley football coach Mike Naymola] parents. The time I get to spend with my kids and family is precious to me.
What will you remember most about this year’s team and seniors?
Naymola: A lot of these seniors have played for me since they were freshmen. I joked with them at the banquet that they were a group that was always older beyond their years. It would always be, ‘Oh, wait, we have them for another year. We get them for another two years.’ Now they’re really seniors and they’re really graduating, and it’s crazy to me. They’ve done so much for this program and left some very big shoes to fill. They’ve instilled a passion and work ethic into our program that hopefully will continue.
What’s the best piece of coaching advice you’ve ever received?
Naymola: Embrace and enjoy the now. Sometimes as coaches, we get caught up in past games or start worrying about the upcoming game. The season goes so fast. That is one piece of advice that really has stuck with me.
Where’s the coolest place you’ve ever visited?
Naymola: Alaska. I actually went there for volleyball when I played at Eastern Illinois, and that was really neat. We played in a tournament in Fairbanks.
What are you looking forward to most next season?
Naymola: I’m excited to have the group of girls back that we have. Our lower levels all went undefeated in conference, so we have such big talent coming in. Every year, we’ve been so close. We just need one team to break through, and I think with the seniors that set the example for us and installed such guidance in our program, we’re going to get there. I hope they’re the group that will get us downstate.