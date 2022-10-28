Girls volleyball: Johnsburg blocks out Richmond-Burton in three sets for Class 2A Marian Central title

WOODSTOCK – Johnsburg was not overly concerned after Richmond-Burton won the second set to even things up at the Class 2A Marian Central Regional championship.
“We still totally had the fire and the drive,” setter Delaney Stern said. “We thought we just had small things to fix. In the third one, first four points we had three or four blocks, that was huge for us. After that we got empowered and just kept going.”
The Skyhawks, who emphasized blocking heading into the third, never trailed in that set, pulling away at the end for a 25-21, 16-25, 25-18 victory Thursday night in Landers Pavilion.
Johnsburg (25-10-1) advances to face Rock Falls at 6 p.m. Monday in a Winnebago Sectional semifinal. It will be the Skyhawks’ first sectional appearance since 2017.
“I really think we wanted it more (in the third),” Johnsburg hitter Emmy Wizceb said. “We brought the energy. We realized we needed to relax and play our hearts out. That’s what really brought us to it.”
Johnsburg pulled ahead of the Rockets (24-11) early, but R-B came back to tie it at 10-10. The Skyhawks held the advantage the rest of the set, although R-B cut it to 19-17 late.
Wizceb had two kills among the last four points as Johnsburg put it away.
“We had to breathe,” Skyhawks coach Abby Bruns said. “We own this, we beat them twice, we can do this again. All we have to do is play our game. It’s going to come down to the blocking.
“It’s a testament to the girls, all season long, even when we get behind, we do a lot of mental work as far as how we can overcome getting out of the hole.”
Bruns said slowing down R-B outside hitter Maggie Uhwat was key in the final set. She lauded the work of Wizceb, Juliana Cashmore and Kaylee Fouke in doing that.
“We needed to watch their shoulder and know if they were going line, we were blocking line, and they were going across, we were setting up across, really using our brains,” Wizceb said.
Wizceb finished with 16 kills, Stern had 35 assists, Cashmore added seven kills and five blocks and Gracie Notriano had 18 digs.
R-B jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first set, but Johnsburg came back to take that one. R-B again built a lead in the second and held on.
‘We played really well. We stayed in control for most of what we were doing,” Rockets coach Mike Kamholz said. “The third set it kind of seemed like the nerves caused us to hesitate a little bit on some plays. Johnsburg had the momentum and when they get momentum they’re hard to stop.
“We played well, but we were just off a tad and and against a good team you can’t be off. You have to be on.”
Elissa Furlan led R-B with 15 kills, Uhwat had 13 and Alex Hopp added 23 assists.
“If we were a little quicker defensively it would have been a better match,” Uhwat said. “Offensively we were pretty good. We were getting decent kills. Our blocking, on everyone’s part, could have been a little bit better. Their blocking’s good, they’re picking up tips, they’re scrappy.”
Stern said the Skyhawks were looking at their trophy case before getting on the bus and wanted to add some hardware to it.
“(This is) exhilarating,” Stern said. “Before we left school we looked in there and most recent was cheer (Johnsburg won 1A state last year) and we were like, ‘We want the next one.’ "