Girls volleyball notes: Richmond-Burton overcomes late night, adversity to take control of KRC race

Richmond-Burton endured a late night Tuesday, hitting the road and pulling out a tough five-set victory over Shoreland Lutheran in Somers, Wisconsin, and followed it up the next day with its biggest match of the season against undefeated Woodstock North.
The Rockets shook off a slow start and showed their resiliency in the key Kishwaukee River Conference battle, rallying for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 win against the Thunder to take sole possession of first place. North, which won its first 12 matches, has won the past two KRC championships.
Richmond-Burton last won a conference title in 2016.
[ Read more: Richmond-Burton completes comeback against Woodstock North, takes over 1st place in KRC ]
Rockets coach Mike Kamholz, who graduated from Shoreland Lutheran in 1992, coached there and has kids that go to school there, wondered if the late night in Wisconsin and a rare five-setter would have a hangover effect on Wednesday. R-B beat Shoreland Lutheran, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 16-14.
“They weren’t used to five sets,” Kamholz said. “After we won the first two [sets] decisively, they were like, ‘Oh wait, we’ve got to keep going.’ [Shoreland Lutheran] is always good. Those girls I know, that coach I know, so for me, it was kind of like going home and being able to show off my pride and joy, my team, and show what we can do.
“There was some worry [going into Wednesday]. Were we going to be too tired? But I think this just reinforced that we can get through anything.”
The Rockets showed off their big hitters, junior Maggie Uhwat (12 kills) and sophomore Elissa Furlan (10 kills) in the comeback win against the Thunder. Uhwat’s clinching kill in the second set went down the line and smacked a Thunder player in the face.
Beating Woodstock North is a big first step for R-B in its quest for a KRC title. The Rockets play Wednesday at Harvard before beginning the second round of conference matches.
“You don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself, but beating [North] gives us the idea that a conference championship is in our future,” Kamholz said. “It’s right there. Obviously we’ve got to keep practicing and getting better because everyone else is. We have to see [North] again and Johnsburg, and they are a force to be reckoned with.”
Slow starts such as the one it had Wednesday have been somewhat of a theme for R-B (9-4), but so has the fight it has showed late.
“When it gets tough, we don’t collapse,” Kamholz said. “We may bend a little bit more than I want to, but we haven’t broken yet. We just will keep coming.”
Kylie Schulze shows versatility, leadership in loss: It was hard not to notice the play and creativity of Woodstock North setter Kylie Schulze against Richmond-Burton on Wednesday. The Thunder senior stood out with 19 assists, 14 digs, six kills, two aces and two blocks, many times surprising the Rockets with dumps and tips when North needed a big point.
Schulze, a two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team choice and Loyola commit, helped lead the Thunder to wins in each of their first 12 matches this season. With Schulze directing the offense, North has won two straight Kishwaukee River Conference titles and last fall had a program-record 26 wins.
Schulze led all area players last year with 673 assists, along with 63 aces and 281 digs, and has a chance to reach 2,000 career assists and break the team’s record for career aces this year, despite not getting a full season in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“To see the level that Kylie has taken her game to, to help this team be in the position that we are right now, she kind of defines making everybody around her better,” said North coach Eric Schulze, Kylie’s dad. “It’s kept us real calm and in good situations.”
The loss to the Rockets certainly hurts North’s chances of a three-peat in the KRC, but the Thunder are focused on the bigger picture: a regional title and possibly more.
“We told the girls before, conference wasn’t being decided here,” Eric Schulze said. “I knew this was going to be a tough one for us, and I was proud of the way they came out of the gates. But we needed to kind of feel this a little bit. It was good to get into a dog fight and get into a situation where we had to fight for those points.
“I know we’ll come out better because of this.”
Familiar feeling: Crystal Lake South first-year coach Annie Moore faced her former school, Crystal Lake Central, for the first time last week in a competitive match won by Central. Moore has ties to all three Crystal Lake-based high schools after graduating from Crystal Lake Central in 2014 and serving as an assistant at Prairie Ridge the past few seasons under Wolves coach Stefanie Otto.
South won the first set against Central before the Tigers rallied for a 19-25, 25-18, 25-19 victory. Moore also is very familiar with Tigers coaches’ Amy Johnson and Lexi Algrim. All three coach together at Balance Volleyball, owned by Cary-Grove’s Patty Langanis.
Moore said the nerves were working against her early on.
“Relieved. This is a big match, I mean it’s the alma mater,” Moore said. “It’s been a lot of excitement leading up to this match, for sure. But they played super strong that first [set]. Passing was good, we were able to run a faster offense. And then second and third set, our passing struggled, so that was the big difference.”
The Gators are 4-3 in Moore’s first year and ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday against McHenry.
Moore said the team recently got together to talk about the team’s goals and direction for the rest of the season.
“We can either go up or we can go down. We’re kind of sitting in the middle of the pack,” Moore said. “We talked a lot about that and where we can go. Not disappointed with tonight, they did fight and Central’s a good team. I’m still proud of them and I know we’re going to get them the next time we play them.”
Unbeaten Raiders: Huntley (7-0, 7-0 FVC) has yet to drop a set in its first seven matches, going a perfect 14 for 14. The Raiders’ closest match came Tuesday night against Hampshire.
Huntley prevailed, 27-25, 25-16, with big performances by Maggie Duyos (23 assists, 13 digs), Morgan Jones (11 kills), Ally Panzloff (seven kills) and Avary DeBlieck (four kills, three blocks).
Huntley placed runner-up to Crystal Lake South in the FVC last season with a 13-5 record. Through Wednesday, Crystal Lake Central, Dundee-Crown and Prairie Ridge are all 5-2. Crystal Lake South is the only other team above .500 with a 4-3 record.