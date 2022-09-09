Girls volleyball: ‘Hyped’ Crystal Lake Central rallies to beat Crystal Lake South in FVC play

CRYSTAL LAKE – The excitement coming from Crystal Lake Central sophomore middle blocker Siena Smiejek was obvious after every big point against crosstown rival Crystal Lake South.
“There was no question that Siena was huge for us tonight,” Tigers coach Amy Johnson said. “Not only her production on the court, but her leadership and her energy. She goes crazy for every point.”
Smiejek wasn’t the only Central player hyped up Thursday night.
The Tigers used that excitement and energy to overcome a first-set loss and knock off Crystal Lake South, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, in their Fox Valley Conference match at the Swamp.
Central (8-4, 4-2 FVC) had a big night at the service line, finishing with 11 aces as a team. Smiejek (seven kills on 10 attempts) and sophomore setter Gabbie Anderson (28 assists, two kills) each had three aces to lead the Tigers. Anderson had three in a row to start the third set.
Johnson thought the match was won and lost in serve receive.
“It was pretty easy to tell the swings in momentum when we were struggling in [serve receive] and then they struggled,” she said. “One thing I told them in the first set was that our normal fight, I didn’t see it at all times. So that was my challenge going forward. We’re not going to be perfect, but we need to have six people firing at all times.
“It didn’t always look pretty, but they found a way to get it done, so I’m really proud of them.”
Central got all the way out to a 22-10 lead in the second set, but an eight-point run by South cut it to 22-18. Central freshman Alexis Hadeler was subbed in late during the set and had a key kill and ace to hold off the Gators.
After being tied at 17-all in the third set, the Tigers again responded and put the finishing touches on the win an 8-2 run. Junior Vivian Akalaonu had three big points during that run.
Smiejek said the Tigers didn’t get down after dropping the first set.
Instead, it motivated them.
“We just tried to focus on one point at a time,” Smiejek said. “Moving on and not getting stuck on what happened. We knew we were so much better than how we played in the first set. We all put so much into the game. People on the bench and people on the court. It was a team effort, everyone did so well.”
Mykaela Wallen led the Tigers with eight kills, Mia Ginter had 19 digs, Bree Hubacher had six kills and Akalaonu had five kills.
Anderson had an interesting night with her best friend playing on the other side of the court.
“It was definitely hard because I play with her in club and there she’s a middle,” Anderson said of South sophomore Morgan Johnson. “Tonight, she was playing right-side, so it was a little confusing not knowing which way she was going to go and what she was going to do. It was a lot of fun.”
The Gators (3-3, 3-3) were led by Johnson with nine kills and 10 digs, Gabby Wire with six kills, two aces and nine digs, and Emma Stowasser with 11 digs, two blocks and 21 assists. Kaitlyn Brandt had three aces and 15 digs, and Bella Toniolo had three kills and two aces.
South coach Annie Moore thought the match was affected by the big energy coming from Central’s side.
“Nobody really stepped up for the serve receive, it was kind of collective as a group,” Moore said. “We struggled to pass the first ball, and from there we couldn’t do much else. We’ve got to have more energy, especially against a team like Central. Their chemistry and vibe and how hyped they get for each other is obvious. That is something they really work on and excel at.”