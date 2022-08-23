Northwest Herald volleyball preview: Five to watch in 2022

Here are five volleyball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.
Avary DeBlieck, Huntley, sr., MB
DeBlieck leads an impressive group of hitters for the Red Raiders, who were the last local team playing and won Class 4A regional and sectional championships last fall. DeBlieck, who is committed to Miami (Florida), was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team pick and led the team with 276 kills and 83 total blocks.
Ally Panzloff, Huntley, sr., OH
Panzloff, an All-Area second-team pick last season, is another big hitter for Huntley, which finished 28-12 and runner-up to Crystal Lake South in the Fox Valley Conference. This year’s team should be the favorite to win it all. Panzloff had a great junior season with 264 kills, 23 aces, 293 digs and 66 total blocks. She committed to Brown over the summer.
Kylie Schulze, Woodstock North, sr., S
Schulze was the area’s leader last fall with 673 assists and also posted an impressive 63 aces and 281 digs for the Thunder, who won their second consecutive Kishwaukee River Conference championship. Schulze, who is committed to Loyola, was an All-Area first-team choice for the second straight season.
Maggie Uhwat, Richmond-Burton, jr., OH
Uhwat and the Rockets enter the season as one of the favorites to win the KRC. The junior was second on the team last year with 265 kills, also posting 65 aces, 20 solo blocks and 239 digs. Uhwat and sophomore Elissa Furlan (278 Kills, 56 Aces, 27 solo blocks, 219 Digs) form a dangerous 1-2 punch.
Gabby Wire, Crystal Lake South, jr., OH
Wire’s stats from last year may be a little deceiving, as the Gators had one of the area’s deepest lineups. Wire, who recently committed to Wisconsin-Milwaukee, finished her sophomore season with 193 kills, 27 aces, 144 digs and 37 blocks. South won its first FVC championship since 2014 and first regional title since 2015.