Baseball: Richmond-Burton gets its shot to play for IHSA Class 2A state title

Richmond-Burton’s baseball players basically have had one thing occupying their minds for the past year – making it to the finals of IHSA Class 2A State Tournament.
The Rockets thought they had a shot last season with a thumping offense that scored more than 10 runs a game. But they fell, 6-0, in the sectional championship to Winnebago.
R-B came back this season with several key players from that productive lineup, led by 2021 Northwest Herald Player of the Year Hayden Christiansen, an improved pitching staff and lofty expectations.
“It was our motto the entire year to get past last year and make it to state,” shortstop Connor Wallace said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m excited.”
The Rockets (31-5) face Maroa-Forsyth (32-1) in a Class 2A state semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday at Peoria’s Dozer Park. Joliet Catholic (21-11) meets Columbia (26-7-1) in the second semifinal. The third-place game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, with the championship at 5:30 p.m.
“Coach (Mike Giese) talked to us about you never get a second chance,” Christiansen said. “We haven’t had a second chance in years to get back to this spot. Last year, after that loss, we had a little bitter taste in our mouth. Being able to get back and win that game and move on meant a lot to us.”
The Rockets survived a close call against Rockford Christian, 10-6, in 10 innings in their sectional semifinal. They defeated Byron and Timothy Christian by comfortable margins after that.
Maroa-Forsyth won a dramatic Springfield Land of Lincoln Community College Supersectional on Monday with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat Monticello, 4-3.
R-B is making its first tournament appearance since 2006, when the Rockets advanced to the Class A State Tournament Elite Eight and fell to Chillicothe IVC, 14-4. IVC was led by pitcher Zach McAllister, who was drafted by the New York Yankees and now, at age 34, pitches in the St. Louis organization.
Giese envisioned big things for this team.
“I told everybody I thought we were a year away (last year),” Giese said. “We were really junior-heavy and I felt like after [COVID-19] and it was a weird year. This year, since our very first team meeting, they’ve been talking about the state series.
“What’s remarkable about it is, through 36 games, they’ve showed up to play every single day and played consistent baseball for 36 games. They’ve always had their eyes on this weekend and I’m very, very, very happy for them.”
Christiansen, a catcher-outfielder who will play at NCAA Division I Xavier, leads the way with a .553 batting average, 11 homers and 50 RBIs. He has 22 homers and 97 RBIs over the past two seasons.
Kaden Neuman (.434, two homers, 32 RBIs), Jason Miller (.378, 39 RBIs), Joseph Mrowiec (.309, four homers, 37 RBIs) and leadoff man Wallace (.415, 21 RBIs) lead the offense.
In Monday’s 10-0 victory over Timothy Christian for the Rockford Rivets Supersectional title, Giese pulled Neuman at 72 pitches, so both he and Mrowiec are sufficiently rested for the final two games. Giese indicated he was leaning toward Mrowiec (7-1, 2.29 ERA, 81 strikeouts in 55 innings), but was discussing it with his staff.
Neuman (6-2, 2.33, 58 strikeouts in 42 innings) assumed the closer role early in the season, but when lefty starter Ethan Fischer suffered a torn UCL (which will require Tommy John surgery), Neuman stepped in and has pitched two postseason gems.
Maroa-Forsyth is led by Jaxson Grubbs, both at the plate and on the mound. Grubbs is hitting .400 with eight homers and 50 RBIs and also is 11-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 innings.
The Trojans’ Evan Foster is hitting .465 with 32 RBIs and is their other top starter at 7-0, with a 1.71 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 42 innings.
Maroa-Forsyth’s only loss was a 7-0 setback to Mahomet-Seymour.