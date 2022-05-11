Former Woodstock boys basketball coach Al Baker will be Blue Streaks’ new AD

A few weeks after learning he would not be retained as Woodstock’s boys basketball coach, Al Baker found out of another opportunity.
On a Friday morning in late March, Baker received texts that the Blue Streaks’ athletic director position might be opening up. Woodstock AD Chris Kirkpatrick eventually was hired to become Naperville Central’s AD.
And Baker, who coached the Blue Streaks for 14 seasons, was officially hired at the District 200 school board meeting Tuesday night to succeed Kirkpatrick.
“The rumors started circulating (that job could be open),” Baker said. “A handful of people reached out and asked if that was something I would be interested in.
“I talked to my wife (Sara) and my kids and it was something we thought would be good for our family at this point. We thought it was an exciting new opportunity and an exciting new challenge, so we decided to move forward.”
Baker received his Type 75 Administrative Certificate from Concordia University a few years ago, which qualified him for the position.
Some of his other qualifications he just gathered while growing up. His father, Dick Baker, coached high school baseball and boys basketball at Big Foot High School in Walworth, Wisconsin for 30-plus years. His mother, Roxy Baker, was Big Foot’s first-ever girls basketball coach.
“On one hand, it’ll be a new experience for me,” Baker said. “On the other hand, I’ve been coaching high school sports for 19 years, my mom and my dad were high school coaches, so I’ve been around high school sports my entire life. It’s a new challenge, but I feel like I’m pretty prepared for it.”
Al and Sara Baker have three children: Charlie (sophomore), Martha (seventh grade) and Simon (sixth grade). Baker has worked as director of Woodstock’s Academy program, which helps students who struggle in the traditional classroom recover credits and get back on track to graduate through an online course.
“We’re excited about Al taking on this role,” District 200 superintendent Mike Moan said. “He bleeds blue, knows the ins and outs of our programs and is a high-character person.
“His organizational and communication skills will be of great benefit to our athletes and parents. It’s a great fit for Blue Streaks’ athletics and we know Al will hit the ground running.”
Baker has worked with Kirkpatrick in an assistant athletic director role.
“One door closes and another one opens,” Baker said. “I’m excited.”