2022 Northwest Herald boys and girls lacrosse preview capsules

Boys
Cary-Grove
Coach: Zac Cheatle (fourth season)
2021 record: 7-9 overall, 5-3 FVC
Top returners: Colin Desmet, jr, M; Keegan Dorion, jr., D; Ben Dunkin, jr., A
Worth noting: The Trojans have a young and inexperienced team, featuring four seniors. “We’ll be looking to the juniors and sophomores to take a big step,” Cheatle said. … Defender Anthony Kempf tore his ACL at the end of last season but is healthy and ready for the season. “It’s good to see him healthy and playing again, he will be a big part of our team this season,” Cheatle said.
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Leo Zimmerman (sixth season)
2021 record: 5-7 overall, 3-4 FVC
Top returners: Jack Blum, jr., D; Michael Cruz, sr., M; Joshua Puma, sr., D; Hunter Doppke, jr., D
Worth noting: Zimmerman called Blum one of the best defenders in the conference. He should continue to take on opponents’ best players this season and will lead a strong defense that also features Puma and Doppke. … Cruz is expected to continue his sharpshooting after finishing second on the team last season in goals scored. … The Tigers will have two levels of lacrosse this season after having one last year. “It’s huge because it gives kids who are new to the game an opportunity to groom their skills. It really helps the varsity program down the road,” Zimmerman said.
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Jim Krol (fourth season)
2021 record: 6-9, overall, 3-4 FVC
Top returners: Colin Ryan, sr., D; Griffin Baker, jr., LSM; Michael Saccomanno, jr., A; Joey Barnett, jr., G
Key newcomer: Joe Ready, jr., M
Worth noting: Crystal Lake South earned its first program playoff win last season, and Krol is excited to watch his team take its next step. “We’re hoping that’s a trend and we continue to improve.” … Ready missed his sophomore season due to injury and freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Krol has known Ready for almost three years, he’s excited to see what the junior can do on the field.
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Kyle Loftus (first season)
2021 record: 3-14 overall, 2-5 FVC
Top returners: Aiden Didier, sr., G; Cruz Sanchez, sr., D; Jonas Gotter, jr., D; Will Heinz, jr., A
Key newcomers: Hayden Peterson, so., M; Nathan Hale, so., M; Andrew Bober, so., M; Ashtyn Gallagher, so., D
Worth noting: Loftus takes over a young team that is looking to make some noise this season. “Our Dundee-Crown lacrosse program is a very young but eager group of guys that will turn some heads when things start clicking. While we might not have finished last season like we wanted, we will bounce back and learn from our past experiences to grow and be more competitive in the Fox Valley Conference this year,” Loftus said. … Didier has started at goalie since his freshman season and will be a key leader for the new coach. “Aiden is very passionate about his role on the team. He will rally the guys at our high and low points and will leave an impression on this team even when his time at Dundee-Crown is done,” Loftus said.
Hampshire
Coach: Collin Rustay (fourth season)
2021 record: 11-1 overall, 6-1 FVC
Top returners: Jackson Smith, sr., M; Matt Innes, sr., G; James Borgardt, sr., M
Key newcomers: Ryan Jensen, jr, D; Nate Jensen, jr., M
Worth noting: The Whip-Purs will have 12 seniors this season after losing three from last year. Rustay is excited to watch this year’s group put it all together. “I’ve got a good team with a lot of seniors on it who have been playing together for a long time, so I’m excited to see them finally put it all together their senior year,” Rustay said. … Smith will move back to midfield after playing attack last year. “He’s got a great knack for getting to the net and he shoots the ball well,” Rustay said. … After losing to Huntley in the conference championship last season, Hampshire is ready to compete for another title. “We believe that we can win that conference championship,” Rustay said.
Huntley
Coach: Dom Saccomanno (seventh season)
2021 record: 14-3 overall, 6-0 FVC, FVC champions
Top returners: Tyler Readinfer, sr., D; Andrew Baumley, jr., A; Nico Andrews, so., A
Key newcomers: Brady Mollsen, sr., A/M; Gabriel De La Paz, so., M
Worth noting: Huntley is looking for more after winning a conference title last season but losing in the sectional final to Lake Zurich. “I think we should be the sectional winners this year and have a good chance to win the supersectional. That’s what we’re trying to do, win that supersectional and get ourselves to the final four,” Saccomanno said. … Mollsen, a transfer from Jacobs, should give a boost to the lineup. He’s committed to play in college at Rockhurst. … The Red Raiders will challenge themselves in the nonconference portion of their schedule, playing fifth-ranked St. Viator and third-ranked Wheaton Academy. “I’m excited to see how we stack up,” Saccomanno said.
Jacobs
Coach: John Bigler (15th season)
2021 record: 14-4 overall, 6-2 FVC
Top returners: Mario Cordon, sr., G; Max Hudson, sr., M
Key newcomers: Drake Doubek, so., D
Worth noting: Bigler wants his players to work on the fundamentals throughout the season so they’re ready once the postseason starts. “By the end of the season, we [want to be] in contention for some of those sectional games.” … Bigler is excited to watch Cordon take control of the goalie and defense. … The coach wants his team to be one of the teams competing for a conference title. “We just want to be in that conversation,” Bigler said.
McHenry
Coach: Jim Blaz (first season)
2021 record: 0-12 overall, 0-6 FVC
Top returners: Dominic Caruso, jr., M; Jackson Wuchter, jr., M; Ben Hartmann, sr., D; TJ Didier, sr., M
Worth noting: Blaz takes over a young team that he wants to help rebound from a winless season. “I’m excited to be a part of this team. We have a lot of kids with good character and a really good-energy team,” Blaz said. … The new coach is focused on working on the basics, as he has talented athletes learning the sport. “We’re just trying to focus on skills and hustle,” Blaz said.
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Caleb Koss (third season)
2021 record: 3-9 overall, 2-6 FVC
Top returners: Michael Olas, jr., G; Charlie Ferree, jr., M; Sam Schultz, sr., D
Key newcomers: Adrian Janssen-Grey, sr., FO/M; Mason Schmit, fr., M
Worth noting: Prairie Ridge is looking to make a deeper run in the playoffs. “We’re hoping to progress as the season goes and hopefully make our way in the playoffs.” … Janssen-Grey, a transfer from Schaumburg, will give the Wolves a faceoff specialist, something the team hasn’t had. … Schmit has played travel lacrosse and should make an impact on the team as a freshman.
Marian Central
Coach: Patrick Brunken (second season)
2021 record: 9-8 overall, 2-3 ESCC
Top players: Jack Whalon, sr., FO; Matt Brunken, sr., D; Diego Ortiz, sr., A; Anthony Hess, sr., G; Jayson Lange, sr., M; Aidan Sullivan, sr., DM; Aiden Tinkham, sr., M
Key newcomers: Rylan Dolter, so., D; Michael Lange, so., D
Worth noting: Marian Central is coming off of a year where the program recorded the most wins in a season and won its first playoff game in program history. Patrick Brunken is excited to see what this year’s group can do. “This should be the best year we’ve ever had at Marian in our eight years,” he said. … Whalon, Matt Brunken, Ortiz, Hess and Jayson Lange will play college lacrosse. … This year’s team will feature 18 seniors, 12 of which return from last year. Patrick Brunken is grateful for what this group has done for the program. “They’ve really worked hard in getting kids interested in the program,” the coach said.
Girls
Crystal Lake Central co-op
Coach: Joe Capalbo (fourth season)
2021 record: 16-4 overall, 6-0 FVC, FVC champions
Top players: Piper LeFevre (Prairie Ridge), sr., M; Maddi Lieflander (Crystal Lake South), jr., M; Lauren Hughes (Cary-Grove), sr., A; Lucy Mets (Crystal Lake Central), sr., D; Bella LaRocco (Cary-Grove), sr., G
Key newcomers: Addie Bechler (Crystal Lake Central), fr., M; Fiona Lemke (Crystal Lake Central), fr., M; Chloe Dingle (Prairie Ridge), so., A; Addison Dale (Cary-Grove), so., D; Payton Seibert (Cary-Grove), jr., M
Worth noting: Crystal Lake Central has won back-to-back conference titles and lost last season in the sectional semifinals to Hoffman Estates. Capalbo is ready for his team to compete for a conference and sectional title. “Our goal this year is to win the sectional, make it to the Elite Eight, and anything after that is gravy,” Capalbo said. … 2021 Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year LeFevre returns after scoring 49 goals and finishing with 60 points. … LeFevre, Hughes and Mets have been with the program their whole high school career. Capalbo is excited to see them compete one last season. “They’re a huge piece to building the program to what it is now,” Capalbo said.
Hampshire co-op
Coach: Nicole Paukovits (fourth season)
2021 record: 6-11 overall, 1-4 FVC
Top returners: Sophie Slaten (Hampshire), sr., A; Holland Rutter (Hampshire), jr., M/D; Samantha Devens (Hampshire), so., D
Key newcomer: Audrey Zimmerman (Dundee-Crown), fr., G
Worth noting: Slaten missed most of last season with a knee injury, but the senior is cleared to play and is expected to make a big mark both on and off the field. “Her energy is coming out and her leadership qualities are coming out, which I’m excited to see her with that group,” Paukovits said. … Zimmerman will be the team’s goalie, picking up the position over the offseason. … Paukovits is ready for her program to take the next step and be more competitive with some of the better teams in the area. “We want to close that gap. Those teams that have crushed us in the past, make sure that we are competitive with them throughout the whole game,” Paukovits said.
Huntley
Coach: Joe Domka (second season)
2021 record: 8-6 overall, 5-2 FVC
Top returners: Kyleigh Higgins, sr., M; Allie Ambrogio, jr., M
Key newcomers: Katie Ferrara, fr., A/M; Kilee Galgay, jr., D
Worth noting: After watching Higgins and Ambrogio work together in prior seasons, Domka is excited to watch the two play together as the top midfielder line. “The way they mesh working together after three years is pretty exciting to see,” Domka said. … In its eighth year, the Red Raiders are ready to take some big steps for the program, such as winning its first playoff game. “We’re right on that edge of becoming a good team, not just a competitive team,” Domka said.
McHenry
Coach: Brad Robertson (second season)
2021 record: 0-16 overall, 0-5 FVC
Top returners: Kennedy O’Brien, jr., M; Isabel Bersie, sr., Utility; Alexis Schwartz, sr., A/M; Reese Kominoski, jr., M
Key newcomers: Kayleigh Coats, jr., M/A; Amber Bock, fr., D, Brooke Miller, jr., D/G
Worth noting: With many players who haven’t touched a lacrosse stick before this season, Robertson is looking for improvement each day. “We just want to improve from Day 1 to the end of the season,” Robertson said. … Miller will join the team after playing with a boys team the last couple of seasons. … Robertson wants to find the right mix of learning throughout the season but also trying to win. The Warriors will need to have fun but also know when to lock in. “We’ve got a great group of girls who are able to do that this year,” Robertson said.