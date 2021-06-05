Northwest Herald high school sports roundup for Friday, June 4

Jacobs’ baseball team played long ball in its 14-8 win over visiting Dundee-Crown in a Class 4A regional semifinal Friday.

Joey Fiorenza, Quinton Schwartz, Matt Smolzer and Kyle Washington all hit home runs for the Golden Eagles, who scored at least one run in each of their six innings. Washington (2 for 5, three RBIs), Smolzer (2 for 3) and Michael Scardina (2 for 4, two RBIs) had multiple hits in the win.

Mundelein 16, Cary-Grove 15: At Mundelein, the Trojans scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 15-14 lead in the Class 4A regional semifinal, only to see the Mustangs score two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Brett Green (2 for 5, three RBIs) and Ryan Weaver (3 for 5, three RBIs) homered for Cary-Grove, and Steve Churak (2 for 2, two RBIs) doubled twice.

Huntley 10, Rockford East 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders won the Class 4A regional semifinal in four innings.

Ryan Bakes doubled three times and knocked in four runs for Huntley. Brayden Bakes also had a double.

SOFTBALL

Jacobs 11, Cary-Grove 1 (5 inn.): At Algonquin, Sarah Lynch and CiCi DiSilvio both hit home runs to lead the Golden Eagles to the Class 4A regional championship, the team’s first postseason title since 2012. Lynch was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, two steals, three RBIs and two runs. DiSilvio was 2 for 2 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs.

Delany Garden earned the win in the circle, allowing a run on three hits in five innings. She struck out seven and walked none, adding a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with four runs scored. Liz Smith scored twice for Jacobs (23-6) and Hope Hernandez drove in one.

Madilynn Crick (1 for 2) drove in the Trojans’ lone run on a home run. Becca Weaver and Kaley Koltz added singles for C-G (5-19).

GIRLS SOCCER

Prairie Ridge 4, Vernon Hills 2: At Crystal Lake, Sam Gablenz had a hat trick to lead the Wolves to the Class 2A sectional quarterfinal win.

Alexis Celentano also scored for Prairie Ridge, and Ellie King assisted on a pair of goals. Chelsea Gale and Rosie Rojewski had assists as well. Goalkeeper Olivia Roth made five saves.

Richmond-Burton 7, Marengo 0: At Richmond, Margaret Slove scored a hat trick, Reese Frericks added a pair of goals, and the Rockets cruised in the Class 1A sectional quarterfinal.

Jordan Otto tallied a goal and three assists, and Layne Frericks had a goal and an assist for Richmond-Burton (13-2-3). Lexi Anderson also had an assist. Hannah Schlibinger and Taylor Labay combined for the shutout.

Rockton Hononegah 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Rockton, the Chargers were shut out in the Class 3A regional final.