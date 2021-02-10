McHenry County high school sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 9

Richmond-Burton’s Jacob Barthel poured in 17 points to lead the Rockets past Woodstock, 71-62, in the teams’ Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball opener on Tuesday.

Blake Volkmar scored 15 points, Jacob Huber had 14, and Joe Miller tossed in 10 for R-B (1-0, 1-0).

Jack Novelle scored 25 points for Woodstock. Zach Adams and Liam Mickle tossed in nine points apiece for the Streaks (0-1, 0-1 KRC).

Carmel 57, Marian Central 48: Despite trimming a late 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to three at one point, the Hurricanes fell short against Carmel in East Suburban Catholic Conference action. Marian was led by freshman Christian Bentancur, who had 27 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marengo 46, Johnsburg 28: At Marengo, Jennifer Heinberg had a game-high 22 points for the Indians (1-0, 1-0) in the KRC win. Macy Madsen led the Skyhawks with 11.

Woodstock North 81, Harvard 9: At Woodstock, The Thunder were dominant at both ends of the floor in their KRC victory against the Hornets.

North (1-0, 1-0) was led offensively by Madison Czischki and Sophia Fabian, who both scored a game-best 17 points. Lacey Schaffter (14 points) also finished in double figures, as the Thunder sank a combined 18 3-point field goals.

Richmond-Burton 29, Woodstock 28: At Woodstock, The Rockets (1-0, 1-0) edged the Blue Streaks (0-1, 0-1) in their KRC season opener. Rachel Baker had a team-high eight points for R-B.

Jania Lejman led Woodstock with 10 points. The two teams will meet again Friday in Richmond.

BOYS BOWLING

Marengo 3,381, McHenry 3,080: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Marengo’s team-best 590 series from Alex Wigman helped secure the victory for the Indians.

Teammates Tim Scholl (587), Collin Cassin (569), Kyle Peters (552), Justin Lechner (548) and Tommy Lulinski (535) also contributed.

McHenry, meanwhile, was led by Myles Glab’s match-high 686 series, which included back-to-back 245 games.

GIRLS BOWLING

McHenry 1,502, Marengo 1,476: Brianna May’s 469 series paced the victorious Warriors. She got help from Veronica Chrisman, who rolled a 172 in Game 2.

It was just enough to overcome Marengo, which got a 460 series from junior Bethany Christiansen, including a match-best 196 in Game 1.

Woodstock 1,733, Jacobs 1,710: Woodstock outlasted the Golden Eagles in a comeback nail-biter. Woodstock (North) sophomore Norah Mungle led her team with a high series of 478.

Jacobs held a 69-pin advantage after Game 1. But Gosia Mucha (192) and teammate Ceri Deacon (172) put up big numbers in the third and decisive game to complete the rally.