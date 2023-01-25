January 24, 2023
Candidate who filed for two Crystal Lake school board races withdraws from one

Candidate filed to run in both District 47 and 155, which are incompatible offices to hold simultaneously

By Shaw Local News Network
School board candidates line the hallway in December during the first day area school board candidates could file for the April election at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

A school board candidate who filed to run for two different Crystal Lake school districts withdrew one of her candidacies earlier in the month, officials said.

Kathy Goerges filed to run for both Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 and Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 back in December. However, holding both seats is not allowed under state law, Illinois State Board of Elections Matt Dietrich said.

As a result, Goerges had until Dec. 27 to withdraw from one of those races or she would be kicked off of the ballot for both‚ McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said at the time.

She has since withdrawn from District 47′s race, according to an updated candidacy list on the County Clerk’s website.

District 155 has three seats open this upcoming April election, and, with Goerges still on the ballot, will have four candidates, making it a competitive race.

Without her on the ballot for District 47, seven candidates vying for three four-year seats and two for one two-year seat, according to the candidacy list.

More than 100 candidates filed to run across 19 different school districts in McHenry County. Of those, 12 districts are expected to see competitive races.

The election will be held April 4.