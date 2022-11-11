McHenry County COVID-19 transmission remains low, no additional deaths since late June

For eight weeks, COVID-19′s transmission has remained “low” in McHenry County, according to the thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The “low” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days; fewer than 10 new admissions, also per 100,000 residents; and less than 15% of its staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

As of Thursday, before the Veterans Day holiday, McHenry County had seen 92,925 total COVID-19 cases, including 489 confirmed deaths and 48 deaths where COVID-19 likely was the cause but was not confirmed, the McHenry County Department of Health reported. No additional deaths have occurred since June 25.

The county saw 102.37 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Nov. 5, down from 109.84 the week before, according to the incidence rate reported by the McHenry County health department.

Countywide COVID-19 hospital admissions totaled two new patients a day as of Monday, down from four a week earlier, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties was at 25% as of Wednesday, compared with 21% the previous week, according to the seven-day average reported by the IDPH.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 103 each day as of Monday, on par with 104 the week before, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH.

Of the 1,109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 147 were in the ICU, and 42 were on ventilators as of Wednesday.

Illinois’ daily case rate stood at 15.1 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Thursday, with 54 deaths reported in the past week.

In neighboring Lake County, the health department reported a total of 165,091 cases and 1,466 deaths through Thursday. To the south, Kane County has seen 156,662 cases and 1,178 deaths as of Friday, according to its health department.