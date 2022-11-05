Rate of new COVID-19 cases in McHenry County rises, but spread remains ‘low’

The spread of COVID-19 remains “low” in McHenry County, now for the seventh week, according to the thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The “low” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days; fewer than 10 new admissions, also per 100,000 residents; and less than 15% of its staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

As of Friday, McHenry County has seen 92,690 total COVID-19 cases, including 489 confirmed deaths and 48 deaths where COVID-19 likely was the cause but was not confirmed, the McHenry County Department of Health reported. No additional deaths have occurred since June 25.

The county saw 112.77 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Sunday, up from 90.67 the week before, according to the incidence rate reported by the McHenry County Department of Health.

Countywide COVID-19 hospital admissions was at four new patients a day as of Tuesday, the same number as the week earlier, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the IDPH.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties was at 22% as of Thursday, compared with 16% the previous week, according to the seven-day average reported by the IDPH.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 102 each day as of Tuesday, on par with 101 the week before, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH. That figure reached a six-month low of 35 on Oct. 10 before rising again.

Of the 1,081 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 136 were in the intensive care unit and 48 were on ventilators as of Thursday.

Illinois’ daily case rate stood at 15.9 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Friday, with 54 deaths reported in the past week.

In neighboring Lake County, the health department reported a total of 164,337 cases and 1,465 deaths through Thursday. To the south, Kane County has seen 156,197 cases and 1,177 deaths as of Friday, according to its health department.