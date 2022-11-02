Curative testing site in McHenry to close

COVID-19 testing will no longer be available at the Curative COVID-19 testing site a vacant storefront near the former Kmart in McHenry after Thursday, the McHenry County Department of Health said in a news release.

Testing at the site, 1906 N. Richmond Road, has dropped significantly, the county health department said, citing the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccine, access to at-home testing kits and other testing locations that serve McHenry County.

Curative, a private COVID-19 health care provider, took over the operations, then at the nearby Kmart site, 1900 N. Richmond Road, from the health department in June 2021, first offering COVID-19 vaccines before quickly adding testing.

At the time, the entirety of the old Kmart property was being used as a testing center, said Ross Polerecky, the city of McHenry’s director of community development. As demand started to wane, that was moved to a storefront to the north.

“We were paying to heat and supply electric to the big building,” which was no longer needed, he said.

The former Kmart had been vacant for more than a decade before being enlisted as a mass vaccination site.

The city of McHenry received an application in May from a developer looking to buy the space and install a self-storage business there, according to the application.

But that request was pulled after the Planning and Zoning Commission turned down the request, citing a U-Haul and another storage facility on the same corner, Polerecky said.

“They didn’t want to pursue it at the City Council,” he said.

Those seeking COVID-19 testing can find locations on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

At-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 testing kits are available for sale at local retailers and pharmacies throughout McHenry County, according to the county health department. Most insurance plans will cover the cost of up to eight COVID-19 testing kits.

The McHenry County Department of Health will continue to offer primary series vaccinations and boosters at its Woodstock clinic on Mondays. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling (815) 334-4500.