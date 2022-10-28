COVID-19 around McHenry County remains low, despite some metrics creeping upward

The spread of COVID-19 in McHenry County remained at “low” for the sixth week in a row under thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The “low” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days; fewer than 10 new admissions, also per 100,000 residents; and less than 15% of its staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

As of Friday, McHenry County has seen 92,386 total COVID-19 cases, including 489 confirmed deaths and 48 deaths where COVID-19 likely was the cause but was not confirmed, the McHenry County Department of Health reported. No additional deaths have occurred since June 25.

The county saw 90.34 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Sunday, down from 94.89 the week before, according to the incidence rate reported by the McHenry County health department.

All surrounding counties also were at the “low” community level, except for Boone County, which was at “medium,” according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Across Illinois, five counties showed “high” community spread, up from three the week before, while 33 counties were at the “medium” level, up from 23 last week.

Countywide COVID-19 hospital admissions was at four new patients a day as of Tuesday, up from three a week earlier, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the IDPH.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties was at 16% as of Thursday, down from 22% the previous week, according to the seven-day average reported by the IDPH.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 101 each day as of Tuesday, up from 87 the week before, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH. That figure reached a six-month low of 35 on Oct. 10 before rising again.

Of the 1,080 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 129 were in the ICU and 48 were on ventilators as of Thursday.

Illinois’ daily case rate stood at 15.3 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Friday, with 67 deaths reported in the past week.

In neighboring Lake County, the health department reported a total of 163,851 cases and 1,464 deaths through Thursday. To the south, Kane County has seen 155,680 cases and 1,174 deaths as of Thursday, according to its health department.