Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

Employees at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Campus tend to a long line of cars at the 8am open of their COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Huntley. (Matthew Apgar)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 additional deaths as Gov. JB Pritzker expressed his concern Monday during Monday’s press conference regarding rising hospitalizations throughout Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate decreased to 12.5%. The state received the results of 90,612 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon.

Illinois now has seen 585,248 total cases of the virus, and 10,779 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 9,161,453 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 5,581 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, setting another state record. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Illinois have increased each day for 22 consecutive days.

Of those hospitalizations, 1,144 were in intensive care units and 514 were on ventilators.

"Before this latest wave, we reached our hospitalization peak six months ago," Pritzker said. "As of our most current data, we are averaging more than 5,200 patients fighting COVID-19 in our hospitals. That's 400 more individuals than at our spring high and a 70% increase in the last two weeks alone. And crucially, not only are we seeing more people come into our hospitals with COVID, but the rate of increase itself continues to grow at an alarming rate."

Regional update

Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

A region also may become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

Currently, all 11 of the state's health regions are under additional mitigation measures from the IDPH. Regional data from IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen 10 days of positivity increases and eight days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased to 17.1%. Currently, 28% of medical/surgical beds are available and 43% of ICU beds.

Region 9 (the North Suburban region) began tier one mitigation efforts on Oct. 31.

Within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average has climbed to 21.2%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 15.5%.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen 10 days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased to 16%. Currently, 24% of medical/surgical beds are available and 33% of ICU beds.

After failing to lower its positivity rate below 8%, the region (Region 8) is currently in tier two of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen nine days of positivity increases and eight days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 19.7%.

Currently, 15% of the region's medical/surgical beds are available and 15% of ICU beds. The region (Region 7) is currently in tier two of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen nine days of positivity increases and seven days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 20.5%. Currently, 34% of medical/surgical beds are available and 38% of ICU beds.

The North region (Region 1) also is in tier two of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen 10 days of positivity increases and eight days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 17%. Currently, 37% of medical/surgical beds are available and 35% of ICU beds.

The region (Region 2) is in tier one of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

Chicago has seen 10 days of positivity increases and seven days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 15.6%. Currently, 25% of medical/surgical beds are available and 31% of ICU beds.

Region 11 (the city of Chicago) is currently in tier one of the state's additional additional mitigations.

Suburban Cook County has seen 10 days of positivity increases and nine days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 15.9%. Currently, 24% of medical/surgical beds are available and 30% of ICU beds. The region (Region 10) is currently in tier one of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

- Clinton County: 1 male 50s

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s

- Edwards County: 1 male 80s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s

- La Salle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s

- Madison County; 1 male 80s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s

- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 90s