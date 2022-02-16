Mystery Diner in Algonquin: Short Stacks is all about a good brunch

Sweet or savory is the age-old brunch question, and Short Stacks provides the answer to both.

We arrived at the family-owned restaurant, located at 208 S. Main St. in downtown Algonquin, at about 11 a.m. on a recent cold Saturday.

We immediately got a table in a nice little nook, and the server was prompt with the all-important question of “Coffee?” Yes, please. And they were extremely attentive on making sure your mug stayed full.

Short Stacks offers lunch, but breakfast is clearly its focus: The breakfast side of the menu was somewhat overwhelming at first glance. As someone who adores brunch, I was hemming and hawing about my selection.

The lunch menu is a little shorter, but still complete, with such items as a chicken tenders basket ($9.95), a selection of sandwiches (ranging from $8.50 for the grilled cheese to $10.95 for three of the burger options and a patty melt) and a smattering of salads (ranging from $7.95 for the Caesar salad without the chicken to $10.45 with it).

We were there, though, for brunch.

My selection was the Southwestern skillet ($10.95), which came with chorizo, pepper Jack cheese, green peppers and onions. It was hearty, and included breakfast potatoes instead of hash browns, which I particularly enjoyed, and which are the base layer for most of the restaurant’s skillets.

Skillets are something Short Stacks offers in plenty of variations. Each comes topped with two eggs and a choice of toast or a short stack of pancakes.

A sampling of options includes: country skillet ($10.95) with ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese; Italian skillet ($10.95) with Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mozzarella; fiesta skillet ($10.95) with cilantro, avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, Chihuahua cheese and chorizo; and cowboy skillet ($10.95) with a biscuit topped with sausage patties and sausage gravy.

And, of course, like any good breakfast place, Short Stacks also serves up omelettes, which come with hash browns or breakfast potatoes, as well as a pick of toast or short stacks. As the list of skillets implies, your choices are extensive, and they’re not just an omelette version of the skillet selections.

My fellow diner ordered the Italian eggs Benedict ($10.95), which comes with Italian sausage, Fontinella cheese and poached eggs topped with sausage gravy.

We had seen some of the other Benedict options at other restaurants, but the Italian version was new to us. He enjoyed it.

Other egg-focused dishes on the menu included a traditional eggs Benedict ($8.75); an Irish version ($10.95) with corned beef hash; frittatas ($10.95); country-fried steak ($12.95) with a side of two eggs any style; pot roast and eggs ($11.75); and Rigo’s chilaquiles ($10.95).

While we took the savory route, Short Stacks also has its sweet side. Among the choices are the namesake short stacks ($5.95) of three buttermilk pancakes; buttermilk pancakes with a choice of meat ($9.25); homestyle waffle ($5.95) or for an up-charge of $1.50, with blueberries, strawberries, pecans or chocolate chips, or for 75 cents, with bananas; French toast ($8.75) with strawberries and bananas; homemade banana nut French toast ($9.50); filled French toast ($9.95) stuffed with a choice of mascarpone cheese or a hazelnut chocolate filling and served with strawberries and bananas; and stuffed crepes ($9.95) with strawberries, apples or hazelnut chocolate with crushed pecans.

Although Short Stacks offers a children’s menu, our littlest diner had the vanilla yogurt, which was topped with blueberries, strawberries, bananas, granola and honey. That can be ordered as a cup for $3.75 or bowl for $6.95.

He gobbled it up.

The kids menu on the breakfast side offers buttermilk, silver dollar pancakes ($4.50), which can be ordered with bacon or sausage for an additional $1.50; the Champ ($5.25), which comes with one egg, sausage or bacon, and toast; and Lincoln log French toast ($2.95), which is one log of brioche.

The kids’ lunch selections include macaroni and cheese, chicken nuggets and fries, and mini corn dogs and fries (each $4.95).

We really enjoyed our trip to Short Stacks. The menu features everything you’re looking for plus a few surprises. The wait staff was attentive and friendly. And we even took a little walk down to the river despite the chilly temperatures.

Note to readers: We welcome you to share your recommendations of places you would like the Mystery Diner to visit. Please email ideas to tips@nwherald.com.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Short Stacks

WHERE: 208 S. Main St., Algonquin

PHONE: 847-854-1400

INFORMATION: shortstacksalgonquin.com