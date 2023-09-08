Huntley broadcast features playwright coming to Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles

HUNTLEY – Local writer and actress April Noel will be the featured guest on radio show and podcast “It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee,” airing at 3 p.m. Sept. 8 on 101.5 FM from Huntley, and streaming in real time at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

The episode with host Rikki Lee Travolta and Noel also is available as a podcast on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple, Amazon, Google and all other major apps.

Noel appears on the program to promote the Sept. 17 premiere stage reading of “Shutter Speed,” her newest full-length dramatic play. The talented writer has multiple stage plays and film scripts to her credit, a news release stated.

“Shutter Speed” is a heartfelt story that embraces the themes of family, love, passion and friendship. The story about the complex relationships between a father, his daughter and his older brother as they relate to the world of photography were inspired by the author inheriting her father’s 1972 Cannon 35mm camera and her subsequent embrace of the darkroom.

In the play, Raina discovers a true love for camera work in her late youth, and wants to be a professional photographer like her Uncle David. Richard, Raina’s father, disapproves, believing Raina would not be able to take proper care of her health in light of a serious medical condition. When she defies him and indeed succumbs to her illness, just as her mother did three years earlier, Richard spirals into depression and drink, as he struggles to hold onto the life he had so carefully built around his family. With the help of his brother and his daughter’s friends, Richard tries to refocus, find it in his heart to unbox his grief and see his daughter through a new lens.

The production features a cast of talented performers from Crystal Lake, Woodstock and throughout the greater Chicago area including Paul Lockwood, Travis Greuel, Steve Connell, Abby White, Chelsea Smith, Samuel J Howard and Katelin Stack.

The 2 p.m. stage reading of the new drama takes place at Steel Beam Theatre at 111 W. Main St. (Route 64) in St. Charles. Tickets cost $5.

The event also features chances for extra fun. There will be a 50/50 raffle with a chance to win a cash prize. Audience members also have the opportunity to win a signed copy of the script.

For ticket information, visit steelbeamtheatre.thundertix.com/events/216555 or call the box office at 630-587-8521. Tickets also are available at the door. There is ample free parking in the area.

The goal of the stage reading is to further develop the script and raise the funds for a fully staged run in 2024. Those unable to attend on Sept. 17 can contribute via GoFundMe at gofund.me/01e196d7.

“It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee” provides an eye-opening look into the world of entertainment. The show features guests representing the best of film, television, stage, music and literature. Travolta is an award-winning creative talent who has headlined theatrical productions throughout the country. He continues to make select film and stage appearances.

A recent guest on the program was local author James Patrick Heatherly, whose new book, “Sherlock Holmes: The Coronet Conspiracy,” has the endorsement of the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle estate, the release stated. It will be released by MX Publishing in October. People can catch his interview on Travolta’s show, and read about the author Sept. 14 in a profile appearing in the Northwest Herald. Heatherly, known for his work in film, television and stage, taught at DePaul University for over 35 years.

To learn more, visit www.RikkiLeeTravolta.com.