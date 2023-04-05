Review in Huntley: Theatre Company of Sun City writes fresh chapters

To quote Herb Berry, director of The Theatre Company of Sun City’s very first production, “Once upon a time, there was a group of people everyone called ‘senior citizens.’ They all gathered and began a community of their own in Huntley called Sun City. These people didn’t want to be considered ‘senior citizens,’ so they started a theater group to let everyone know they still had what it takes to make a perfect night of entertainment for one and all.”

And so a year after founders Peter Davis and Roy Hornig (two men with extensive theater backgrounds) formed the charter club – The Theatre Company of Sun City – the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” was performed on the stage of Drendel Hall in 2003.

Two musicals and a play are produced every season. With some exceptions, everyone who performs on stage, backstage or on a committee is over the age of 55. Past musicals include “My Fair Lady,” “Anything Goes,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Scrooge: The Musical.” The first nonmusical show, “Sex Please We’re 60,″ was performed in 2013; a nonmusical play traditionally is presented in the summer, and has included the female version of “The Odd Couple” and “Love Letters.” This summer’s production will be “Mornings at Seven.”

Even during COVID, the company was operational, with performances presented via video. The company’s objective always has been to present high-quality productions for the enjoyment of Sun City residents, families, friends and the general public. Anyone who lives in Sun City and is interested in theater on and off stage is welcome to join the troupe.

Twenty years later, the group hasn’t stopped. The 38th musical, “9 to 5,″ will be performed April 27 to 30. Many of the actors have been in the company (numbering over 100) since its inception. Rob Kaye, who originally started as a sound and lighting technician, is the director of “9 to 5 The Musical″; Kitty Karn is the music director and conductor; and Valarie Stroud is the “9 to 5″ choreographer. Other members of the creative team include Karen Gienko, producer; Jim Rice, set designer; costumer Judy Scherer; assistant director Adrianne Kaplan; stage manager Gene Bach; and Bev McKeen, wigs designer.

The Theatre Company of Sun City, shown performing "Anything Goes" in 2022, will stage "9 to 5 The Musical" in late April. (Photo provided by Debbie Orlando)

But, of course, many others round out the company, serving in ticket sales or as ushers or on the stage crew, wrangling props and building sets. As the company’s President Linda Davis states, “It takes a family to raise the curtain on each of our shows.” She admits that after 20 years of involvement with the theater company, she continues to be “in awe of the dedication and energy of this group of seniors who work together to bring live theater to the stage in Sun City Huntley.” Davis hopes they will continue to have people “willing to give their time, talent and energy for many years to come.” Eight others serve on the theater board with Davis: Vice President Myron Shellist, Treasurer Carol Burgett, Recording Secretary Julia Fenner, Corresponding Secretary Jan Bockemeyer and members-at-large Diane Scott, Fred Joob, Bob Geiss and Karen Gienko.

Here’s the amazing thing I experienced about this amateur theater company as I observed their rehearsals and meetings. This is a truly dedicated group! The hearts of all are in their commitments. Every single person expressed that the company is more than a group; it is a family – a source of friendship, support, care and even love.

For 79-year-old David Strang, it was a “joy to return to the stage after [a] 35-year break.” Fred Joob, veteran of five shows, told me, “The encouragement, support and multiple opportunities for growth in music and acting have been life-changing.” Madge Motyka adds, “When I am on stage, I forget that I’m over 70! Memorizing lines helps me realize that I do have a brain.” Actor and board of directors member Bob Geiss said, “It may feel risky to join, but the rewards outweigh the risk. The company has kept me moving, memorizing, singing and recharging my batteries.”

Being involved in any theater production demands discipline, commitment and motivation, not to mention a willingness to work cooperatively and to be adaptable and flexible. All true of The Theatre Company of Sun City; in addition, they’ve found enjoyment in what they do. They definitely are having a great deal of fun. And you know what? This theater group isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving!

• Regina Belt-Daniels is a strong advocate for theater for all ages, whether onstage, backstage or in the audience. She continues to be a working director, actress and theater reviewer.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “9 to 5 The Musical″ by The Theatre Company of Sun City

WHERE: Drendel Ballroom at Sun City’s Prairie Lodge, 12940 Del Webb Blvd., Huntley

WHEN: April 27 to 30

COST: $20; cash or check

INFORMATION: Tickets at 847-515-8545, 847-515-1583