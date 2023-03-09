Review: Theatre 121 of Woodstock makes ‘Seussical’ pure fun for families

The Cat in the Hat, Horton, Gertrude McFuzz, JoJo, Thing 1 and Thing 2 and the Whos. For fans of late children’s author Theodor Geisel – aka Dr. Seuss – those names bring fond memories of catchy rhymes and colorful characters. If you want to relive those memories set to music in a story that pulls together multiple Seuss storylines – or to create new happy memories – head to Theatre 121′s latest show, “Seussical.”

The cast shines brightly in Theatre 121's production of "Seussical" at the Woodstock Opera House. (@christysturm photography)

Playing through March 19 in Woodstock, “Seussical” – with music, lyrics and book by “Ragtime” creators Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens – focuses on several key characters, including: The Cat in the Hat (Daren Walsh); a young boy named JoJo (Kennedy Onopa); Horton the Elephant (Aaron Gomez); Horton’s lovestruck next-door bird neighbor Gertrude McFuzz (Allison Kasbee); and the self-centered Mayzie LaBird (Allison McReynolds as the most flirtatious and flashiest bird around). But wait, have I missed lots more on the list? Yes, there are 31 child, teen and adult actors in this production – when the entire company is on stage with the multi-level set, it’s impressive.

As for the plot: JoJo spots a red-and-white-striped hat on stage, and his imaginings – that it might be for a hat-wearing feline – results in the appearance of one of the most famous troublemaking Seuss characters, The Cat in the Hat, who ultimately serves as our encouraging emcee/instigator. We then enter the Jungle of Nool, where Horton’s very sensitive elephant ears pick up the cries of a Who, a creature whose entire world is so small it fits on a speck of dust flying through the air. Gently placing the speck on a clover, Horton – despite being mocked by virtually everyone except Gertrude – decides he will protect the speck because “A person’s a person, no matter how small.”

Lazy, bored, manipulative Mayzie is one of those who mocks Horton, but successfully asks for his help keeping an eye – or rather his whole body – on an unhatched egg Mayzie has laid. She promises to return soon, but doesn’t come back, leaving an extremely patient, but sad Horton up a tree sitting on an egg for months, even after he, the nest and tree get sold at an auction. Even worse, he can’t look for the now-missing clover on which tiny Whoville was being protected.

Will Horton hatch the egg? Will Whoville be saved? Will Gertrude – who’s gone from a single tailfeather to a long, fancy tail – catch the eye of Horton? Will JoJo – now the son of Whoville’s mayor – save the day? To find out, come see The Cat.

The richly imagined characters include Thing 1 (Evan Mai, from left), The Cat In The Hat (Daren Walsh), Horton the Elephant (Aaron Gomez) and Thing 2 (Danny Pierzina) in Theatre 121's production of "Seussical" at the Woodstock Opera House. (@christysturm photography)

Especially worthy of praise in this production are:

The fantastically vivid costumes (congrats, Lin Hendrickson and Tracy Parr)

The sweet, gentle characterizations that Gomez and Kasbee deliver as Horton and Gertrude

The soulful vocals of Brandy Braxton as The Sour Kangaroo (“Biggest Blame Fool” is a true showcase for her talents, ably supported by real-life daughter Autumn Skye Braxton as The Young Kangaroo)

The infectious fun the entire cast is having, with Walsh leading the way as The Cat in the Hat, who interacts with the audience and even takes orchestra director Charlie Sommers’ place immediately after the end of intermission

Choreography by Lin Hendrickson, Brit Hendrickson, Nici Hendrickson, Colleen O’Mahoney, Kelsey Waughon and Brandi Cote – tap dancing even is featured in one number

Songs the entire audience can relate to (like feeling “Alone in the Universe” or being too shy to tell someone you adore them [Gertrude introducing “Love Song for Horton” number four (pause) hundred thirty-seven])

My main concerns at the opening-night performance were sound-related, with the nine-musician orchestra in front of the stage occasionally overpowering the vocals (I was only a few rows away; other locations might not have experienced it as much), and individual microphones cutting in and out for key characters such as JoJo and The Cat.

However, with miniature beach balls coming into the audience, an easy-to-follow plot and other welcome elements, your kids and grandkids – and yes, adult family members – will truly enjoy “Seussical.” It’s one of the most brightly colored (costumes, set pieces, props), family-friendly and just plain fun shows to grace the Woodstock Opera House stage in recent memory.

• Paul Lockwood is a singer, local theater actor (including the recent Theatre 121 adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”), Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, theater reviewer, podcaster, columnist, business proposal writer and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for over 22 years.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Seussical” musical

WHERE: Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 10 and 17; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, March 11, 12, 18 and 19

INFORMATION: 815-338-5300, www.woodstockoperahouse.com