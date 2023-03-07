Review: ‘Frankie and Johnny’ an intensely intimate, intelligent drama

The late Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally’s resume is impressive, ranging from plays like “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” to the books for musicals such as “The Full Monty,” “The Visit,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Ragtime.” McNally, who died three years ago, received Tony Award nominations and/or wins for all those shows and more. His final nomination in 2020 – for Best Revival of a Play – was for an intimate drama, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” and that play is now Elsinore Players’ second production, following the success of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” this past fall.

Elsinore Players’ goal is “to challenge and entertain,” and for adults looking for a serious drama with comedic and romantic elements, march on over by March 18 to see “Frankie and Johnny,” where a challenging and entertaining play is in store for you. Founding ensemble members Lori Rohr (Frankie), Jamie Ewing (Johnny) and Thomas Neumann (director of “Frankie and Johnny” and “Virginia Woolf”) have created another must-see show.

After ascending a flight of stairs (no elevator, unfortunately) to the downtown Elgin performance space above Side Street Studio Arts, you enter through a door later used by the actors, and see four rows of chairs facing a one-room walk-up apartment in New York. Furniture and props indicate this home is not going to appear in a magazine spread anytime soon. The presence of a single high-heel shoe, bra and undershirt hanging from a nightstand lamp, open/messy sofa bed, jeans, shirt, make it clear some passion has occurred or is about to take place.

Set builder Doug Neumann has outdone himself here with what appears to be a fully functioning kitchen (sink/faucet, cabinetry, counter, stove). As Johnny is a recently hired cook at a diner where Frankie works as a waitress, the ability of both characters to prepare food – especially Johnny – is a given, but seeing Ewing whisk eggs and professionally chop onions and peppers helps us believe that if his acting gigs ever dried up, he could indeed be a cook.

The entire play is set in the wee hours of a mid-March 1987 Sunday, and I noticed the TV Guide on Frankie’s small TV was indeed from that month, with Kirk Cameron of “Growing Pains” featured on the magazine’s cover. Even the music playing while we waited for the play to begin was from that time period (Aretha Franklin and George Michael sing “I Knew You Were Waiting [for Me]”). Kudos to Elsinore Players for that attention to detail.

When the play actually starts, we hear – but don’t yet see – Frankie and Johnny. From their nonverbal but vocal responses, as well as creaking springs, you don’t have to be a Mensa member to understand what activity is occurring. And while both enjoyed their time of passion, we soon find out that Johnny believes he’s found his soulmate (“I want to drown in this woman”), but Frankie is ready to treat it as just a one-night stand, and isn’t comfortable with the idea of being adored (“You don’t look – you stare; it gives me the creeps”).

As the night progresses, Frankie and Johnny – who don’t even know the other’s last name – share food, secrets, anger, real tears (not because of the onions), and views of a full moon and of two couples across the street who either have an abusive relationship or a silent one. During one outburst by Frankie, a boot was thrown; at the performance I attended, it landed 2 feet away from me. Sit in the front row at your own risk.

A couple of advisories before you buy tickets:

Profanity is frequently used, and while Johnny often says “pardon my French” to prepare you, you can’t count on that, especially after Frankie says his use of the phrase is driving her up the wall.

Elsinore Players presents "Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune," starring Lori Rohr (from left) and Jamie Ewing. (@christysturm photography)

Frankie and Johnny have some intensely passionate scenes that aren’t in the dark. Violence and intimacy director Amber Wuttke – in the same role with “Virginia Woolf” – again has done amazing work with Rohr and Ewing.

For both those reasons, don’t bring children to “Frankie and Johnny.” But if you can handle stairs, swearing and public displays of affection, you’ll likely join me in my passion about the quality of this show. With Rohr and Ewing and excellent direction by Thomas Neumann, Elsinore Players is giving audiences an up-close look at two actors at the top of their game in a story about a couple that – if they’re lucky – may share more than just their bodies.

• Paul Lockwood is a singer, local theater actor (including the recent Theatre 121 adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”), Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, theater reviewer, podcaster, columnist, business proposal writer, and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for over 22 years.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

WHERE: Backspace at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin.

WHEN: Through March 18

INFORMATION: FJ.eventbrite.com