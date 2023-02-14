Review: ‘Big Fish’ at Marriott an emotion-driven musical

“Be the hero of your story if you can. Be the champion in the fight – not just the man. Don’t depend on other people to put paper next to pen. Be the hero of your story, boy, and then you can rise to be the hero once again.

– Lyrics of “Be the Hero”

As the lyrics of the opening number were sung by a larger-than-life father to his young son, Marriott Theatre’s production of the musical “Big Fish” started to – pun intended – reel me in. You may not have heard of – or recall – “Big Fish” in any of its prior lives (1998 novel by Daniel Wallace, 2003 movie directed by Tim Burton), but I fell for this show hook, line and sinker. The family dynamic, colorful characters, beautiful music from both actors and orchestra, and emotion-driven storyline all combined for a memorable, moving Marriott musical matinee in Lincolnshire. The alliteration is appropriate because – like a certain soup commercial used to say – this show is “mmm mmm good.”

“Big Fish” focuses on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman from Alabama who tells incredibly-hard-to-believe stories of his life to his young son, Will. These are tall tales indeed, as they include a witch, a mermaid, a giant and more. In the present-day part of the musical, the now-adult-age Will – a serious reporter – has grown tired of the tales, telling his dad to resist his storytelling impulse at Will’s wedding to Josephine. When Edward can’t resist announcing to all of the wedding guests a secret about his new daughter-in-law, the rift between Edward and his son grows.

The timing couldn’t be worse, for Will is going to become a father himself and could use some guidance, while the 60-year-old Edward is keeping his own cancer diagnosis and months of treatment a secret from everybody except his wife and doctor. When Edward’s illness must finally be divulged to Will, there’s now limited time for Will to find out what parts of those stories, if any, are true, and whether his dad has ever been the “hero” of his story.

Alexander Gemignani and Heidi Kettenring play husband and wife Edward and Sandra Bloom in "Big Fish," the musical running at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire through March 19.

Are there laughs along the way? Yes, some. When Edward finds himself working at a circus and then travels to his next destination hundreds of miles away by being shot out of a cannon, it’s chuckle-worthy. Similarly, a cute musical number by three actresses in shepherdess costumes – “Little Lamb From Alabama” – left me with a sheepish (pun intended) grin, as it did Edward, since it’s love at first sight for him when he sees Sandra, the red-haired lead singer of the trio. And when a “giant” comes to town, Edward’s tale is that he’s the only one brave enough to try to have a friendly chat with him, the success of that encounter ultimately holding off a mob that was ready to buy torches and pitchforks in bulk.

Marriott Theatre’s “Big Fish” has a lot going for it, including:

The beautiful songs. Andrew Lippa, the composer and lyricist, was deservedly nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music. In addition to the lyrics at the start of this review, consider this lyric sung by the Witch to Edward when he was a teen: “Don’t believe the fairy tales that say life is a breeze. Every man must face a trial that brings him to his knees. But let me share a magic truth – a proof of all that thrives: The ones who face their fears lead the most interesting lives.” And when an ill Edward is reassuring his wife years later that if he passes, the roof should last for quite a while, the song “I Don’t Need a Roof,” sung by Sandra, includes this heartbreaking lyric: “All I need is you and you forever. All I feel is true and absolute. I don’t need a legal deed to help me play my part. I don’t need a roof to hold my heart.”

Michael Kurowski portrays Will Bloom (from left) and Alexander Gemignani is his father, Edward Bloom, in the musical "Big Fish," now playing through March 19 at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

The excellent lead actors. Alexander Gemignani (Edward) brings out the romantic, adventurous and stubborn sides of his multi-faceted character. Gemignani may be making his Marriott Theatre debut, but his bio is impressive, including a Tony-nominated role in “Carousel” on Broadway, and being the music supervisor/conductor for a 2019 Broadway revival of “West Side Story.” Heidi Kettenring (Sandra) is appearing in her 27th Marriott show, and her beautiful singing voice and chemistry with Gemignani help the audience truly care about the fractured relationship between Sandra’s husband and son. Michael Kurowski (Will) is also well-cast; we understand his frustration with his father, but we also see his clear hope to reconcile.

The orchestra. Conductor/keyboardist Kevin Reeks and seven other musicians beautifully support the actors’ vocals without overpowering them.

The supporting cast. Will Daly, one of two boys cast as the young Will Bloom, matched Gemignani’s enthusiasm. Edward’s son – at that age – clearly loves his dad even if he doesn’t believe every bedtime story. (“What the hell was that?” he asks after a full production number erupts during one of Edward’s tales.) Allison Sill plays Edward’s high school sweetheart with a palpable sense of longing for what could have been. Lydia Burke (Josephine) has a powerful voice and her scenes with Kurowski are nicely balanced (his frustration, her sense of calm). And Jonah D. Winston, whom I’ve seen in three shows in the past year, also stands tall in this role – he should; he’s the Giant, Karl.

The story itself. It doesn’t include every aspect of the book or the movie, but this musical’s book by John August kept me continually intrigued and emotionally invested. Combined with the music? Marriott should sell facial tissues at intermission.

In summary, “Big Fish” is a tasty dish your whole family will savor. Put this “Fish” on your plate.

• Paul Lockwood is a singer, local theater actor (including the recent Theatre 121 adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”), Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, theater reviewer, podcaster, columnist, business proposal writer, and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for over 22 years.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Big Fish”

WHERE: Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire

WHEN: Through March 19

INFORMATION: 847-634-0200, Tickets.MarriottTheatre.com