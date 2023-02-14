Review: Amazing baseball life of ‘Toni Stone’ a hit

Playing baseball in winter in Chicago may not sound like a smart idea. But a new, fact-based play about a baseball player – the first woman to play professional baseball – turns out to be a grand slam of a notion. The Goodman Theatre’s Chicago debut of “Toni Stone,” about the woman who replaced Hank Aaron when he left the Negro Leagues’ Indianapolis Clowns team, is definitely a hit.

When you first enter the theater, you can’t help but be impressed by the organ music playing in the background, and by the set by designer Todd Rosenthal. It’s a ballpark with bleachers on both sides of the stage, a scoreboard in back, faded signs for Pepsi-Cola, Chevrolet and Doublemint Gum, three of the four bases and a pitcher’s mound. Even the announcement to silence any electronic devices is given in the style of a Jack Brickhouse announcer: “Time for Clowns baseball!”

Toni Stone, as played to perfection by Tracey N. Bonner in her debut at the Goodman, narrates her own story, immediately capturing our attention with a monologue that shows her love of not just the game, but the ball itself. “It is round and small, and it fits right there in your hand. And it’s not the thing itself, it’s the weight of it. It’s how it feels, and how it fills what your hand was without it. Before that weight, my hand, your hand, is just a thing that serves you. It is a tool, no better than a fork or a screwdriver. Before the weight, it … my hand, your hand, our hands are only there to pick up or tie or brush off or put down or move a thing. And then there is this. And it feels right. It feels like what your hand, my hand, wanted all along.”

Just as the ball is in the right hands, so is the script. Playwright Lydia R. Diamond based her story on “Curveball: The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone,” a biography by Martha Ackmann, and she has made Stone’s story accessible, using humor, romance and well-written scenes to tell this tale. When racism, harassment and questionable team management decisions arise, the audience – now turned into fans of Toni’s – sympathizes with her, hoping she can get the recognition and happy ending she clearly deserves.

Bonner is surrounded by a talented team of actors under the skilled direction of Ron OJ Parson. Chiké Johnson plays Alberga, an older businessman who’s intrigued by Toni, and not just because of her ball playing. Toni isn’t sure she wants any kind of relationship with Alberga, and her nervousness charmingly erupts at various times in the play by her recitation of numerous baseball statistics.

Jon Hudson Odom, initially playing a fond-of-the-bottle player with the Clowns, is more often seen in the role of Millie, a worker at a “gentleman’s club,” where the team bus stops on occasion. Millie, Toni’s only female friend, provides side comments – often literally at the opposite side of the stage – on other events in Toni’s life (“Lord, Toni! Don’t tell a man your age!”). As the play progresses, Odom’s touching portrayal of Millie gives us a second character – besides Toni – to truly sympathize with, especially after some hurtful statements are made by the less worldly Toni.

In the cast of the Goodman Theatre production of the biography-based "Toni Stone" are Terence Sims (top left to right) and Tracey N. Bonner in the title role; (middle row from left) Edgar Miguel Sanchez, Travis A. Knight, Kai A. Ealy and Victor Musoni; and Matty Robinson (foreground). (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

The other actors (Kai A. Ealy, Joseph Aaron Johnson, Travis A. Knight, Victor Musoni, Matty Robinson, Edgar Miguel Sanchez and Terence Sims) play fellow team members, but they also portray everyone from the Clowns owner to a bartender to racist baseball fans yelling profanities and the N-word in ballparks that would never be called the “friendly confines.” Not all of Toni’s teammates are huge fans of hers either – one of them subjecting her to unnerving threats on the team bus in an edgy Act II scene.

This play isn’t for those who squirm at foul language; the etymology of one particular hyphenated phrase – as explained by Sanchez’s brainy team player character, “Spec” – is as disturbing as the frequent use of the phrase itself. As you might expect, the words used are definitely stronger than the adjective in the baseball musical, “Damn Yankees.”

If you can handle profanity and sometimes difficult subject matter, and you want to learn about a great woman, go to the Goodman. In telling Toni Stone’s story, this play covers all the bases.

• Paul Lockwood is a singer, local theater actor (including the recent Theatre 121 adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”), Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, theater reviewer, podcaster, columnist, business proposal writer, and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for over 22 years.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Toni Stone”

WHERE: Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago

WHEN: Through Feb. 26

INFORMATION: 312-443-3800, www.goodmantheatre.org/show/toni-stone