Woodstock radio host to welcome Porchlight’s ‘Cabaret’ star

HUNTLEY – Triple-threat actress Erica Stephan is the talk of Chicago for her stunning interpretation of Sally Bowles in Porchlight Music Theatre’s mounting of “Cabaret,” now extended through March 5. That’s according to radio program host Rikki Lee Travolta of Woodstock. On Friday, Feb. 3, Stephan will join his “It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee,” carried by Huntley station 101.5 FM.

She will talk about her starring role, how she developed her character, the background and training that got her to this point, and what the future might hold, a news release stated.

Reviews have raved about Stephan’s performance as Bowles under the direction of Michael Weber, artistic director for Porchlight. Choreography is by Brenda Didier, and vocal and musical direction is by Linda Madonia – both instrumental parts of Stephan’s performance.

“It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee” is one of Chicago radio’s popular interview programs focused on theater and entertainment. It airs at 3 p.m. Fridays on WHRU - 101.5 FM and streams at www.HuntleyRadio.com. Episodes also are available as podcasts that can be streamed anytime from any part of the world at huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee.

Travolta is an award-winning creative professional who has worked in television, film, publishing, music and theater.

“Erica Stephan plays Sally Bowles like the part was written just for her, and her alone,” Travolta said. “It is one of the best musical theater performances I have ever seen. Radio and podcast listeners will be fascinated by the story of how Erica and the creative staff came up with this magnificent interpretation of the character.”

Stephan’s previous credits include roles with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Theatre at the Center, Mercury Theater Chicago and Paramount Theatre.

While she’s already a respected Chicago talent, the breakout role as Bowles has put Stephan on the nation’s watchlist.

“This performance in ‘Cabaret’ is going to attract a lot of attention for Erica,” predicts Travolta. “She has now entered the stage in her musical theater career where she’s going to start getting offers for theaters around the country to bring her in for their productions.”

Travolta knows a bit about appearing around the country. He was first brought to Chicago to headline “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding.” Later, he was named alongside Donny Osmond, Michael Damian and Jon Secada as a leading national headliner for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

In his own review of “Cabaret” for The Life and Times of Rikki Lee Travolta (www.LifeandTimes.biz), Travolta states: “With a powerful voice, incredible dance skills, and an acting talent that demands star billing, Erica Stephan is the kind of actress that can make any role seem like it was written for her. If you miss her performance as Sally Bowles, you’ve missed greatness.”

Travolta also is the writer and producer of a PBS television series, and handles public relations for Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses fame. Most recently, he earned a Best Performer nomination in the BroadwayWorld Regional Theatre Awards for his performance in “I Hate Hamlet.”

“Listeners will fall in love with Erica Stephan during our interview,” Travolta said. “Not only is she this incredible talent, she is funny, charming and down to earth. You’ll be an instant fan.”

“Caberet” is performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 5 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. For tickets, call 773-777-9884 or visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.