Review: Elsinore Players in Elgin reveal inner secrets on stage

“We are seeking to truly be those players who reveal some inner secret you thought you didn’t have.”

– Thomas Neumann, founding ensemble member, Elsinore Players

Elsinore Players is clearly a different kind of theater group for a number of reasons. For example, after needing an intimacy and violence director (Amber Wuttke) for their first play this past fall, the intense Edward Albee drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” the ensemble’s next production – also starring the two leads from “Woolf,” Jamie Ewing and Lori Rohr – needs Wuttke’s help again. This time, with Thomas Neumann again in the director’s chair, the team is preparing for March 3 to 18 performances at Elgin’s Side Street Studio Arts of a serious two-person adult romantic serio-comedy, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” by Terrence McNally.

When I reviewed “Virginia Woolf,” I said the play provided “an up-close view of a master class in acting.” But what drives this ensemble? I interviewed all three founding ensemble members – Neumann, who focuses on promotional materials and public promotion of the company; Ewing, who fine-tunes most of the written content and correspondence; and Rohr, who “sets timelines and keeps things on track” – to find out.

Paul Lockwood: How did the idea of this new group come together?

Thomas Neumann: After working with Jamie on a few productions before COVID, and meeting Lori through innumerable Zoom readings, we developed a fantastic artistic relationship throughout the year when theater opened back up. It led to many great productions, and it only seemed natural to take this step and begin it with a show (“Woolf”) that, in my mind, was almost impossible to imagine without Jamie and Lori at the head of.

Lockwood: Do you expect to play a part on stage or offstage in every Elsinore production going forward?

Jamie Ewing: Elsinore has become a home away from home for me. I’m doing something related to the company almost every day. I hope to act here as long as there are roles for me, and when there is time between film and TV work … At the risk of sounding overly ambitious, I think as a company we use Steppenwolf as a touchstone. The founders and many of the early ensemble members have remained involved or returned as the company evolved.

Lori Rohr: Yes, I do plan to be involved with each production in some way. We are all heavily involved with all aspects right now, and I expect that to continue.

Lockwood: What is the purpose or mission of Elsinore Players?

Neumann: Our mission is ‘To challenge and entertain.’ I think that we have all agreed that the theater we like is theater that does just that. Yes, theater is entertainment, but, at the risk of sounding grandiose, art challenges one’s perspective of the world and their place in it. I always see stage productions as moving tableaus – that in each second, we have the chance to reveal one new secret about our world.

Lockwood: For those who’ve never seen you two act together, what can they expect?

Rohr: I feel so fortunate every time I get to act with Jamie. Anyone who has seen him act knows how talented he is. His talent, his commitment, his training and his generosity as an actor are fully on display in each rehearsal and performance, so one can’t help but be fully committed, as well, when working with him.

Ewing: As an acting partner, Lori is a gift to work with. Her prep, commitment and sheer talent makes you bring your A-game from rehearsal one … I think we have a natural onstage chemistry whether we’re playing a happy couple or each other’s nemesis. There is a deep trust and confidence in the other, to play and find the best way to build a scene and relationship … In each show, our mutual goal is to have an audience come to the show and see only the characters on stage, not us.

Lockwood: What aspects of Elsinore Players are its biggest strengths that will keep it going strong five or 10 years from now?

Ewing: Over the last three or so years, we have developed an almost telepathic camaraderie. We’re very different individuals personally, but we each respect what the others bring to the stage. Most of all, we are committed to bringing professional-grade performances to the Fox River Valley, and aim to present shows that are under-performed or overlooked.

Rohr: As we continue to work together, we will learn what works and what doesn’t, and will be able to grow from that. Also, we will be bringing others on board who will share our vision and help us grow.

Lockwood: Do you expect Elsinore shows to always have a small, intimate cast?

Neumann: I would never say never as to the size of the cast in our future productions. Size isn’t as important as content and what shows pique the interest of our company.

• Paul Lockwood is a singer, local theater actor (including the recent Theatre 121 adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”), Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, theater reviewer, podcaster, columnist, business proposal writer, and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for 22 years.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

WHERE: Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3 to 18

INFORMATION: Tickets at FJ.eventbrite.com; m.facebook.com/ElsinorePlayers