Huntley radio show to feature Zeros front man

HUNTLEY – The Zeros have been at the forefront of glam metal and glam punk in the U.S. on both coasts. On the Jan. 13 episode of Huntley-based radio show and podcast “It’s Showtime With Rikki Lee,” the band’s lead singer Sammy Serious joins host Rikki Lee Travolta to discuss Warner Records’ re-release of their iconic debut album, “4-3-2-1…The Zeros,” the reunion of the band’s original lineup and upcoming tour plans.

Born out of the clubs of New Jersey, The Zeros first gained national attention penning and performing the theme song for “The Howard Stern Show” – a tune the radio personality would use to define himself and his top-rated show for decades, a news release stated.

The radio program, hosted by Travolta of Woodstock, is a weekly interview show and podcast focused on the entertainment industry. Travolta originally came to Chicago as the first special guest star in “Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding,” and then branched out to guest in theater productions around the country.

With names like Sammy Serious, Joe Normal, Mr. Insane and Danny Dangerous, The Zeros is a collection of larger-than-life, comic book caricatures with trademark purple hair, humorous lyrics, outlandish outfits and hyper-creative onstage theatrics.

“The Zeros have always had this reputation for hilarious lyrics paired with really good, hook-ladened music played by really great musicians,” Travolta said in the release.

On the upcoming episode of “It’s Showtime With Rikki Lee,” Travolta and his guest also discuss the recent reunion of the band’s original lineup for a capacity show at the legendary Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood that drew fans from around the country.

“There has always been something special about the original lineup for The Zeros,” Travolta said. “These guys getting back together has been a dream come true for a lot of music enthusiasts.”

“It’s Showtime With Rikki Lee” airs on Huntley’s 101.5 FM WHRU at 3 p.m. Fridays. Episodes can be streamed at: huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee.