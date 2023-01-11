Review: See what’s ahead in 2023 theater seasons

Play selection committees have the precarious yet enjoyable duty of selecting plays for a theater company’s season. With that comes the utmost responsibility to their audiences, as well as their acting companies. The factors and selection are many: the number of roles available for men and women, audience interest, current events, rights and availability to the production, diversity in roles and topics, and the ever-present reality of budgetary constraints, aka how to make money for the company. (Musicals seem to do the best, but are costlier in costumes and time periods.)

Generally, a committee consists of actors, board members, staff and community members who are tasked with crafting a selection of productions for each theater company’s season – from musicals to dramas to comedies.

It’s a new year, and with that comes the time for theater companies to announce their season’s selections. That includes repertories, community theater and professional theaters. They’ve looked at those good old theatrical standbys and the brand new adventures; the decisions have been made.

Woodstock’s Theatre 121 (theatre121.org, 815-338-5300) will continue its productions at the Woodstock Opera House. Their season includes “Seussical,” a remounting of “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Rent.”

The Elgin Theatre Company (elgin-theatre.org, 847-741-0532) is kicking off the 2023 season with a February production of “Sylvia.” The rest of the ETC season includes the original 1926 play “Chicago” (the basis for the musical) in May, “Prodigal Son” in September, and “It’s a Wonderful Life – The Radio Play” in December.

Antioch’s PM&L Theatre is celebrating its 60th diamond season (pmltheatre.com, 847-395-3055) with winter productions of “Forbidden Broadway” and “Sister Act,” followed by a spring production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a summer production of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” and the season closer, the much-anticipated “Spamalot.”

St. Charles’ fairly new and intimate STC (stctheater.com) has announced its season: the female version of “The Odd Couple,” “Matilda,” “Sylvia” and “Mr. 80%.”

The ever-popular Paramount Theatre in Aurora (paramountaurora.com, 630-896-6666) will finish the current Broadway Series with productions of the musicals “Into the Woods” and “School of Rock.”

In Arlington Heights, the Metropolis (MetropolisArts.com, 847-577-2121) offers “The Legend of Georgia McBride” and the musicals “Ragtime” and “Xanadu”; the Lincolnshire Marriott Theatre’s season (marriotttheatre.com, 847-634-0200) includes “Big Fish,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Damn Yankees,” the Carole King bio “Beautiful,” “The Buddy Holly Story” and that Broadway favorite, “Gypsy.”

The two Chicago landmarks and multiple Tony Award-winning theaters, Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Steppenwolf.org, 312-335-1650) and Goodman Theatre (www.goodmantheatre.org, 312-443-3800) offer exciting possibilities. Steppenwolf presents the currently running “Bald Sisters,” to be followed by “Describe the Night,” “Last Night and the Night Before,” “Another Marriage” and “No Man’s Land”; Goodman has announced “the ripple, the wave that carried me home,” “Toni Stone,” the classic “The Cherry Orchard” and “The Who’s Tommy.”

A little farther afield, but very popular with Illinoisans, are Spring Green, Wisconsin’s American Players Theatre (AmericanPlayers.org, 608-588-7401) and Door County’s Peninsula Players (PeninsulaPlayers.com, 920-868-3287). American Players, known for its Shakespearean productions, this year will present “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Once Upon a Bridge,” “The Liar,” “The Royale,” “Our Town,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Wolf at the Door,” “Anton’s Shorts” and “Proof.” Peninsula Players offers “A Rock Sails” by favorite Sean Grennan, “Blithe Spirit,” “Dames at Sea,” “Trying” and Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.”

Many new and smaller companies are still deciding on productions. For example, both Elgin’s Elsinore Players and iambe theatre ensemble are researching and discussing potential 2023 shows. Elsinore Players funds one show at a time, and likes looking at under-produced shows, while iambe focuses on roles for older actors. Palatine’s Theatre Nebula has “The Full Monty” lined up for Cutting Hall in February, but hasn’t announced the rest of the season. Additionally, Elgin’s Independent Players will celebrate their 45th year with the Alexandre Dumas play “Camille” in the spring.

As an audience member, you have the power. Finding an audience and keeping them coming back is critical for every theater company. Will you take a pass on a ticket to a show because of its content/subject matter or because it’s been done too much? Or will you buy a ticket because it’s a favorite playwright’s work or because it’s a company that is known for the quality of its productions or for taking chances? Reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations are also crucial factors; ultimately, we are very fortunate with the multitude of offerings and opportunities in our area for great theater. Curtains up!

